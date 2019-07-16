Emmy nominations 2019: 10 Surprises and snubs

Peter Dinklage poses with the Outstanding Supporting Actor for a Drama Series for 'Game of Thrones' during to the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018. Kevork Djansezian | NBC | NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

While "Veep," "Game of Thrones" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" will get to bask in the Emmy's spotlight until the awards ceremony in September, there are quite a few shows and actors that didn't make Tuesday's nomination list. Then, there were the programs no one had expected to show up on the ballot — looking at you "Schitt's Creek" and "Nailed It!." It's anyone's guess who will end up hoisting the Emmy two months from now, but here are some of the programs that were the most surprising nominations and the ones that got snubbed. If you haven't had a chance to check out the full list of nominees for this year's Emmys, you can do so here.

Surprise: 'Schitt's Creek'

"Schitt's Creek" is the little underdog that could. The show, which is available on Pop TV, has been an under-the-radar cult favorite for its last five seasons — a sixth is in the works — and it's finally getting attention. The Canadian comedy show centers around the once-wealthy Rose family who lose their fortune and are forced to move to Schitt's Creek, a small town that they bought as a joke for their son's birthday decades ago. The show earned four nominations on Tuesday — lead actor (Eugene Levy), lead actress (Catherine O'Hara), outstanding comedy series and outstanding contemporary costumes (Debra Hanson and Darci Cheyne).

Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Dan Levy star in "Schitt's Creek." Pop TV

Snub: Jim Parsons & 'The Big Bang Theory'

While "Schitt's Creek" entered the outstanding comedy series category, "Big Bang Theory," which aired its final episode in May was ousted. The sitcom has been an Emmy darling, earning 55 nominations and 10 wins during its 12 seasons. However, come 2019, the show only received three nods — outstanding technical direction, outstanding directing for a comedy series and outstanding multi-camera editing for a comedy series. Most notably, Jim Parsons, has won best lead actor in a comedy four times for his role as Sheldon Cooper. As "Big Bang" was in its final season, there was an expectation that it would have been nominated for more acting awards.

Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper on CBS's "The Big Bang Theory." CBS | Getty Images

Surprise: 'Game of Thrones'

Despite mixed reviews for its final six episodes, "Game of Thrones" earned a record 32 Emmy nominations on Tuesday, including best drama series. The record had previously been held by "NYPD Blue," which had 27 nominations in 1994. Many had expected "Game of Thrones" to skate by with limited nominations, especially after all the fan criticism of the final season. Instead, "Game of Thrones" earned four nominations in the supporting actress in a drama series category — Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams — as well as three nominations in the supporting actor category — Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage. Carice van Houten was recognized as a guest actress for her role as Melisandre, and Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington also scored their first nominations in the lead categories, having previously been nominated as supporting actors.

A still from Season 8 of Game of Thrones. Source: HBO

Snub: Richard Madden in 'Bodyguard'

"Game of Thrones" alum Richard Madden may have taken home a Golden Globe for his performance in "The Bodyguard," but that trophy wasn't enough to secure him an Emmy nomination. Critics praised Madden for his portrayal of war veteran David Budd, a police sergeant in London who is assigned to protect the home secretary, in Netflix's show. It was expected he would be on the short list for this September's Emmys.

Richard Madden stars as war veteran David Budd, a police sergeant in London who is assigned to protect the home secretary, in Netflix's "The Bodyguard." Netflix

Surprise: 'Nailed It!'

The comedic Netflix show challenges amateur bakers to recreate complicated recipes for the chance at $10,000. It's cringe-worthy and delightfully hosted by Nicole Byer and judged, in part, by Jacques Torres, a famed chef and chocolatier. The competition show seemed to have snuck in alongside perennial nominees like "The Amazing Race," "The Voice" and "RuPaul's Drag Race."

Home bakers with a terrible track record take a crack at re-creating edible masterpieces for a $10,000 prize on Netflix's "Nailed It!" Netflix

Snub: 'Saturday Night Live' cast members

Emmy nominations favored "Saturday Night Live" guest hosts over cast members this year. Adam Sandler, Sandra Oh, John Mulaney, Emma Thompson, Matt Damon and Robert De Niro all received nods for their time hosting the late night comedy sketch show, while Kate McKinnon was the only series regular acknowledged. Cast members Aidy Bryant, Leslie Jones, Cecily Strong and Kenan Thompson, who were in the running last year, were left off ballots this year.

Matt Damon as Judge Brett Kavanaugh during "Kavanaugh Hearing Cold Open" on Saturday Night Live. NBC

Surprise: Spotlight on female comedy writers

In the category for outstanding writing for a comedy series, more than half of those nominated were women. Phoebe Waller-Bridge got a nod for her work on "Fleabag" and Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle are on the ballot for Hulu's "PEN15." Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler were nominated for one episode of Netflix's "Russian Doll," while Allison Silverman got a nomination for another.



Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the "Fleabag" season 2 New York screening at Metrograph on May 02, 2019 in New York City. Mike Pont | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Snub: D'Arcy Carden in 'The Good Place'

D'Arcy Carden is a standout on NBC's "The Good Place," a comedy show about the afterlife that often delves into questions of morality. Carden plays Janet, a non-human, non-robot being that knows all the information in the universe. In one episode in the third season, Carden plays the roles of four co-stars, interacting using the magic of green screen.

D'Arcy Carden as Janet, Manny Jacinto as Jason, Kristen Bell as Eleanor in NBC's "The Good Place." NBC | NBCUniversal | Getty Images

Surprise: Mandy Moore in 'This is Us'

After three seasons as Rebecca on "This is Us," Mandy Moore is finally getting a nod from the Television Academy. She has been nominated alongside her co-stars: Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown (lead actors), Chris Sullivan (supporting actor) and Michael Angarano and Ron Cephas Jones (guest actors). To date, "This is Us" has earned 27 nominations and won three.

Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson in NBC's "This is Us." NBC | NBCUniversal | Getty Images

Snub: 'The Late Show with Seth Meyers'

Once again, "The Late Show with Seth Meyers" wasn't nominated for outstanding variety talk show. In fact, the nominees are the same line-up as last year — "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," "Jimmy Kimmel Live," "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." The show was nominated in the outstanding writing category, however.

Amber Ruffin, host Seth Meyers and Jenny Hagel during 'Jokes Seth Can't Tell' sketch on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." NBC | NBCUniversal | Getty Images