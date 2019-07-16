European stocks seen under pressure as investors await earnings

Current and former Tesla employees working in the company's open-air "tent" factory say they felt pressure to take shortcuts to hit aggressive Model 3 production goals,...Technologyread more
European stocks are set to begin Tuesday's session mixed as traders monitor a slew of earnings reports.
Britain's FTSE 100 is seen 12 points lower at 7,529, Germany's DAX up just 3 points at 12,399, and France's CAC down 9 points at 5,575, according IG index data.
Market players are largely focused on upcoming results from major companies Tuesday. In Europe, results are due from Experian, Burberry and Telekom Austria.
Stateside, corporate figures will also be on traders' minds with J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo and Johnson & Johnson all set to report.
Citigroup kicked off the earnings season on Wall Street Monday, reporting better-than-expected profit and revenue numbers for the second quarter.
Meanwhile, trade continues to be an area of focus for the market. President Donald Trump said Monday that U.S. tariffs were having a "major effect" on China, following the release of data that showed China's economy growing at its slowest pace in 27 years.
Elsewhere, in terms of data, the euro zone's balance of trade for May and July's economic sentiment figures for Germany and the euro zone are due Tuesday morning.