Watch Facebook's crypto chief testify before the Senate banking committee on Libra

Dimon downplays Facebook coin: 'Going to be talking about Libra'...

Dimon is making his own bet on a digital coin that could transform the global payments landscape: JPM Coin.

Financeread more

Dow slips from record after Trump says 'long way to go' on trade...

The Dow slipped from a record high set earlier in the day after President Trump cast doubt on the trade progress between China and the U.S.

US Marketsread more

Trade war to drag on as Trump says long way to go and China...

The U.S. and China have restarted their trade talks, but signs are showing a deal could be even harder to reach now.

Marketsread more

Facebook's crypto chief warns of national security risks if US...

Facebook's David Marcus said at a Senate hearing Tuesday that U.S. sanctions could be at risk without financial services innovation.

Technologyread more

Goldman's Main Street transformation is costing it big money

Goldman Sachs' transition from the bank of choice for millionaires to a more inclusive, consumer friendly shop isn't cheap.

Financeread more

KeyCorp shares fall after bank uncovers $90 million fraud by...

KeyCorp said in an 8-K filing the fraud involves a "business customer" and was discovered "on or about" July 9.

Banksread more

Trump: Administration 'will take a look' into Peter Thiel's...

The Trump administration "will take a look" after billionaire investor Peter Thiel said the FBI and CIA should see if Chinese intelligence has infiltrated Google.

Technologyread more

Amazon's rivals are enjoying a Prime Day bump in sales, Adobe...

On Monday, the first day of Amazon's 48-hour shopping extravaganza this year, retailers that make more than $1 billion in annual revenues saw a 64% increase in their digital...

Retailread more

Homebuilder sentiment ticks up slightly, as housing shortage...

Builder confidence for single-family homes rose just one point to 65 in July, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI)....

Real Estateread more

The 'pain trade' is for stocks to keep going higher

Expectations for lower interest rates and less fear about tariffs sent investors back into the market and set up what could be a profitable run ahead.

Marketsread more

J&J vows to defend itself in talc, opioid lawsuits

Johnson & Johnson vowed to defend itself against lawsuits alleging the company fueled the opioid crisis and that its namesake talc-based baby powder caused ovarian cancer and...

Health and Scienceread more

Boeing 737 Max grounding hits Southwest's pilot hiring

Southwest Airlines is delaying pilot hiring and captain upgrades with no end in sight to the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max.

Airlinesread more
Tech

Watch Facebook's crypto chief testify before the Senate banking committee on Libra

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Key Points
  • The head of Facebook's cryptocurrency subsidiary David Marcus testifies before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Tuesday.
  • Facebook announced plans for a new digital currency called Libra. It's working in collaboration with several other founding companies.
  • The project drew scrutiny from policymakers shortly after its announcement.

David Marcus, who heads Facebook's cryptocurrency subsidiary Calibra, is testifying in front of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs on Tuesday.

Facebook announced its plans for the new digital currency Libra last month with the goal of making global financial transactions easy and free. The company tried to assuage concerns about its handling of consumer data by creating a nonprofit association with a group of founding companies that would manage the currency.

But the plan still quickly drew scrutiny from policymakers around the world. Following the announcement, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said, "Libra raises serious concerns regarding privacy, money laundering, consumer protection, financial stability."

Watch the Senate committee's hearing with Marcus on this page beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern.

