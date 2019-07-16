Swiss group that's supposed to oversee privacy for Libra says it hasn't heard from Facebook at all

The U.S. and China restarted their trade talks, but signs are showing a comprehensive deal could be a long way off, if it happens at all.Marketsread more
The Swiss Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner said on Tuesday it had not yet been contacted by Facebook about overseeing privacy protections for the Libra...Technologyread more
Stone, 66, a notorious Republican political operative who has described himself as a "dirty trickster," had previously been dressed down by the judge for his public remarks...Politicsread more
The Biden team's second quarter Federal Election Commission filing shows that the campaign wrote a check of just over $5,300 on June 28 to Sheehan Associates for "strategic...2020 Electionsread more
The largest U.S. banks are scrutinizing members of the Federal Reserve for any insight into how the central bank will tinker interest rates.Banksread more
Charles Evans spoke Tuesday at CNBC's @Work Human Capital + Finance Conference in Chicago. The Fed president said he is worried about low inflation and several other issues.At Workread more
But it's important to separate this very real threat from Thiel's specific allegations about Google, which were presented without proof, and from his claims that Google has...Technologyread more
In prepared remarks for a congressional hearing, Facebook says Instagram and WhatsApp have had a greater chance to thrive after merging.Technologyread more
The speech comes as market participants are strongly anticipating a rate cut at the July 30-31 Federal Open Market Committee policy meeting.The Fedread more
Spotify stock plunged over 1% on a report that Apple is spending money to create its own original podcasts.Technologyread more
American consumers are flexing their muscles, and that's helping to save the economy from even slower growth as it faces what could be a protracted trade war.Market Insiderread more
Facebook said on Tuesday that Switzerland's data protection agency will oversee data and privacy protections for its new cryptocurrency, Libra.
But Facebook hasn't reached out to the Swiss regulator, a spokesman for the agency told CNBC.
In his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, David Marcus, the head of Facebook's digital currency project, said, "For the purposes of data and privacy protections, the Swiss Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner (FDPIC) will be the Libra Association's privacy regulator."
Asked about the agency's role regulating Libra, Hugo Wyler, head of communication at the FDPIC, said in a statement to CNBC:
"We have taken note of the statements made by David Marcus, Chief of Calibra, on our potential role as data protection supervisory authority in the Libra context. Until today we have not been contacted by the promoters of Libra," Wyler said. "We expect Facebook or its promoters to provide us with concrete information when the time comes. Only then will we be able to examine the extent to which our legal advisory and supervisory competence is given. In any case, we are following the development of the project in the public debate."
A Facebook spokesperson confirmed that the company hasn't yet met with the FDPIC.
Facebook's cryptocurrency project has already been met with skepticism from policymakers around the world. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell both said they have "serious concerns" about Libra related to money laundering, financial stability and regulation. Many of the senators who questioned Marcus on Tuesday also brought up data privacy concerns tied to Libra.
While FDPIC would handle data privacy issues, the Swiss Financial Markets Supervisory Authority, or FINMA, would be the main financial regulator of Libra, Marcus said in his testimony. FINMA confirmed to CNBC it was in contact with initiators of the Libra project.