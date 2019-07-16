Everybody's suddenly posting pictures of what they'll look like when they're old — here's how

Everyone's suddenly posting pictures of what they might look like when they're old. People are posting results on Twitter, and it's provided a few good laughs in our work chat. If you're wondering how they're doing this, it's by using an an app called FaceApp, which is now the top trending free app in the iTunes App Store. You can download and use for free for three days.

The app's privacy policy said it collects the pictures you upload to its service, so keep in mind that it's keeping the selfies you take. Also be warned that one developer, Joshua Nozzi, said on Twitter that it appears the app may try to upload other pictures from your library. If you're concerned about this, don't give it access to your photos when it asks, just access to the camera.

Here's how to try the filter if you want to get in on the fun: