Everybody's suddenly posting pictures of what they'll look like when they're old — here's how

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

China may slip back into its old habits as growth slows — that...

As China's economic growth declines, some analysts say Beijing may have to spend more on infrastructure, adding to concerns about high debts.

China Economyread more

Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies at 99

John Paul Stevens, who served on the Supreme Court for nearly 35 years and became its leading liberal, has died.

Politicsread more

Big banks signal Fed rate cuts may not be so great for them

The largest U.S. banks are scrutinizing members of the Federal Reserve for any insight into how the central bank will tinker interest rates.

Banksread more

Trade war to drag on as Trump says long way to go and China...

The U.S. and China restarted their trade talks, but signs are showing a comprehensive deal could be a long way off, if it happens at all.

Marketsread more

Charts show the S&P 500 could be due for a correction, Jim Cramer...

"The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the upside in the stock market has gotten more limited," Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Asia stocks slip amid renewed US-China trade uncertainty

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Washington and Beijing have a long way to go on trade, adding that America could place tariffs on an additional $325 billion...

Asia Marketsread more

Group to oversee privacy for Libra says it hasn't heard from...

Facebook's cryptocurrency project has already been met with skepticism from policymakers around the world.

Technologyread more

Roger Stone banned from major social media after judge rules gag...

Stone, 66, a notorious Republican political operative who has described himself as a "dirty trickster," had previously been dressed down by the judge for his public remarks...

Politicsread more

What's the most stressful part of your trip? Delta wants to know

Delta is gathering more data from customers than ever in hopes of avoiding customer service problems and increasing customer satisfaction, its CFO says.

At Workread more

Biden campaign hires former Clinton, Obama speech coach

The Biden team's second-quarter Federal Election Commission filing shows that the campaign wrote a check of just over $5,300 on June 28 to Sheehan Associates for "strategic...

2020 Electionsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: United Airlines, CSX...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 16.

Market Insiderread more

House Democrats vote to condemn Trump's attacks on congresswomen...

While the vote served as a show of solidarity for Democrats, it recommended no substantive penalty against Trump.

Politicsread more
Tech

Everybody's suddenly posting pictures of what they'll look like when they're old — here's how

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Everyone is talking about an app called FaceApp that can apply fun filters to your selfies.
  • It's free if you use a trial and pretty fun.
  • But be sure to delete it and don't give it access to your photo roll.

Everyone's suddenly posting pictures of what they might look like when they're old. People are posting results on Twitter, and it's provided a few good laughs in our work chat. If you're wondering how they're doing this, it's by using an an app called FaceApp, which is now the top trending free app in the iTunes App Store. You can download and use for free for three days.

The app's privacy policy said it collects the pictures you upload to its service, so keep in mind that it's keeping the selfies you take. Also be warned that one developer, Joshua Nozzi, said on Twitter that it appears the app may try to upload other pictures from your library. If you're concerned about this, don't give it access to your photos when it asks, just access to the camera.

Here's how to try the filter if you want to get in on the fun:

Open the app and decline the subscription offer

Use the free trial.
Todd Haselton | CNBC

Tap the camera button in the middle of the screen

Don't give it access to your photo library, just your photos.
Todd Haselton | CNBC

Take a picture of yourself and tap 'use' on the bottom, you'll see filters:

Take a picture and choose a filter at the bottom.
Todd Haselton | CNBC

Choose 'old'.. Boom, you get something like this:

A filter that makes me look older.
Todd Haselton | CNBC

Tap more filters, like 'young.' I never looked like this:

I didn't look like this when I was young.
Todd Haselton | CNBC

Mess around, there are some fun ones, like hipster. I think I look good with a beard.

I'm a hipster.
Todd Haselton | CNBC

And, when you're done, delete the app by pressing and holding it on the home screen and then tapping the tiny x.

VIDEO3:3703:37
Snapchat dysmorphia: Increase in patients seeking Snapchat filter look
Closing Bell

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.