Microsoft wins multibillion-dollar cloud deal from AT&T

Microsoft just scored a marquee deal for its cloud business, announcing on Wednesday that AT&T will use the company's Azure infrastructure and move most of its employees to the Microsoft 365 package of productivity apps and security services.

The multiyear deal is worth more than $2 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the terms are confidential. For Microsoft, which is chasing Amazon Web Services in the cloud infrastructure market, AT&T represents both a hefty buyer and a highly-recognizable brand with significant data storage and computing needs for its over 250,000 staffers.

Beyond AT&T's own internal use of Microsoft technology, the companies are working together on developing tools for artificial intelligence and high-speed 5G wireless, and plan to announce additional services later this year.

"With things like 5G coming together, we absolutely think the combination of AT&T and Microsoft can really go fulfill the demand which is going to be very broad-based across what is commercially-led innovation," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told CNBC in an interview. "This next phase of, I'll call it the cloud and edge and A.I. era, will be led by what I would broadly call more production versus just consumption."

Accenture estimated last year that U.S. telecom operators will spend $275 billion over seven years to build out communications networks for autonomous cars and the world of connected devices, or internet of things.