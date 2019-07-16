One of the oldest investing theories on Wall Street has yet to confirm this year's rally is for real

Dimon is making his own bet on a digital coin that could transform the global payments landscape: JPM Coin.Financeread more
The Dow slipped from a record high set earlier in the day after President Trump cast doubt on the trade progress between China and the U.S.US Marketsread more
The U.S. and China have restarted their trade talks, but signs are showing a deal could be even harder to reach now.Marketsread more
Facebook's David Marcus said at a Senate hearing Tuesday that U.S. sanctions could be at risk without financial services innovation.Technologyread more
Goldman Sachs' transition from the bank of choice for millionaires to a more inclusive, consumer friendly shop isn't cheap.Financeread more
KeyCorp said in an 8-K filing the fraud involves a "business customer" and was discovered "on or about" July 9.Banksread more
The Trump administration "will take a look" after billionaire investor Peter Thiel said the FBI and CIA should see if Chinese intelligence has infiltrated Google.Technologyread more
On Monday, the first day of Amazon's 48-hour shopping extravaganza this year, retailers that make more than $1 billion in annual revenues saw a 64% increase in their digital...Retailread more
Builder confidence for single-family homes rose just one point to 65 in July, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI)....Real Estateread more
Expectations for lower interest rates and less fear about tariffs sent investors back into the market and set up what could be a profitable run ahead.Marketsread more
Johnson & Johnson vowed to defend itself against lawsuits alleging the company fueled the opioid crisis and that its namesake talc-based baby powder caused ovarian cancer and...Health and Scienceread more
For investors cheering stocks at record highs, a century-old classic theory is saying the market is still not out of the woods yet.
The so-called Dow Theory, developed in the 1900s by Charles Dow and still religiously used by many Wall Street players, argues a true bullish breakout is confirmed when the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Dow Jones Transportation Average reach new highs simultaneously.
Right now, the Dow Jones Industrial Average keeps inching to new highs (including on Tuesday) after hitting a milestone of 27,000 last week. But the transport gauge is still almost 7% below its all-time high hit in September. In other words, the Dow Theory has not confirmed the current rally.
"To be bullish, Dow Theory needs new high for DJTA," Ed Yardeni, chief investment strategist of Yardeni Research, said in a note Tuesday. "The record-setting strength of the DJIA has yet to be confirmed by the DJTA, according to proponents of Dow Theory, who would be more bullish if the DJTA also crossed into record territory."
Investors believe the transportation stocks are a barometer of global economic activity and any rally without their support cannot be a long-lasting one. The global economy is slowing right now because of the U.S.-China trade war.
The group is having a big day on Tuesday, boosted by trucking and transportation company J.B. Hunt which surged more than 6% on better-than-expected earnings. Canadian Pacific also rose nearly 3% on strong second-quarter numbers.
The Dow Jones Transportation Average is up 18% this year and on pace for their seventh straight weekly gain for the first time since 2016 , but it would need to top its 2018 all-time high for the adherents of Dow Theory to celebrate.
Stocks resumed their comeback this year after the Federal Reserve signaled an easier policy to support the economy amid a global slowdown. The Dow is up more than 17% while the S&P 500 has risen over 20% so far this year. Traders are pricing in a 100% chance of a Fed rate cut later this month, which would help extend the record-long bull run.
The underperformance in the transportation group mainly came from the weakness in the air freight and logistics sector, which is still more than 20% below its peak in January 2018, Yardeni pointed out.
One big transport could help or hurt the cause later Tuesday. CSX Corp reports after the bell.