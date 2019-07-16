One of the oldest investing theories on Wall Street has yet to confirm this year's rally is for real

Skip Navigation
Dimon downplays Facebook coin: 'Going to be talking about Libra'...

Dimon is making his own bet on a digital coin that could transform the global payments landscape: JPM Coin.

Financeread more

Dow slips from record after Trump says 'long way to go' on trade...

The Dow slipped from a record high set earlier in the day after President Trump cast doubt on the trade progress between China and the U.S.

US Marketsread more

Trade war to drag on as Trump says long way to go and China...

The U.S. and China have restarted their trade talks, but signs are showing a deal could be even harder to reach now.

Marketsread more

Facebook's crypto chief warns of national security risks if US...

Facebook's David Marcus said at a Senate hearing Tuesday that U.S. sanctions could be at risk without financial services innovation.

Technologyread more

Goldman's Main Street transformation is costing it big money

Goldman Sachs' transition from the bank of choice for millionaires to a more inclusive, consumer friendly shop isn't cheap.

Financeread more

KeyCorp shares fall after bank uncovers $90 million fraud by...

KeyCorp said in an 8-K filing the fraud involves a "business customer" and was discovered "on or about" July 9.

Banksread more

Trump: Administration 'will take a look' into Peter Thiel's...

The Trump administration "will take a look" after billionaire investor Peter Thiel said the FBI and CIA should see if Chinese intelligence has infiltrated Google.

Technologyread more

Amazon's rivals are enjoying a Prime Day bump in sales, Adobe...

On Monday, the first day of Amazon's 48-hour shopping extravaganza this year, retailers that make more than $1 billion in annual revenues saw a 64% increase in their digital...

Retailread more

Homebuilder sentiment ticks up slightly, as housing shortage...

Builder confidence for single-family homes rose just one point to 65 in July, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI)....

Real Estateread more

The 'pain trade' is for stocks to keep going higher

Expectations for lower interest rates and less fear about tariffs sent investors back into the market and set up what could be a profitable run ahead.

Marketsread more

J&J vows to defend itself in talc, opioid lawsuits

Johnson & Johnson vowed to defend itself against lawsuits alleging the company fueled the opioid crisis and that its namesake talc-based baby powder caused ovarian cancer and...

Health and Scienceread more

Boeing 737 Max grounding hits Southwest's pilot hiring

Southwest Airlines is delaying pilot hiring and captain upgrades with no end in sight to the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max.

Airlinesread more
One of the oldest investing theories on Wall Street has yet to confirm this year's rally is for real

Yun Li@YunLi626
Key Points
  • The Dow Theory argues a true bullish breakout only occurs when the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Dow Jones Transportation Average reach new highs simultaneously.
  • While the Dow Jones Industrial Average keeps refreshing its record after hitting a milestone of 27,000 last week, the transport gauge is still almost 7% below its all-time high hit in September.
Traders take orders in the S&P 500 stock index options pit at the CBOE on July 30, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson | Getty Images

For investors cheering stocks at record highs, a century-old classic theory is saying the market is still not out of the woods yet.

The so-called Dow Theory, developed in the 1900s by Charles Dow and still religiously used by many Wall Street players, argues a true bullish breakout is confirmed when the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Dow Jones Transportation Average reach new highs simultaneously.

Right now, the Dow Jones Industrial Average keeps inching to new highs (including on Tuesday) after hitting a milestone of 27,000 last week. But the transport gauge is still almost 7% below its all-time high hit in September. In other words, the Dow Theory has not confirmed the current rally.

"To be bullish, Dow Theory needs new high for DJTA," Ed Yardeni, chief investment strategist of Yardeni Research, said in a note Tuesday. "The record-setting strength of the DJIA has yet to be confirmed by the DJTA, according to proponents of Dow Theory, who would be more bullish if the DJTA also crossed into record territory."

Investors believe the transportation stocks are a barometer of global economic activity and any rally without their support cannot be a long-lasting one. The global economy is slowing right now because of the U.S.-China trade war.

The group is having a big day on Tuesday, boosted by trucking and transportation company J.B. Hunt which surged more than 6% on better-than-expected earnings. Canadian Pacific also rose nearly 3% on strong second-quarter numbers. 

The Dow Jones Transportation Average is up 18% this year and on pace for their seventh straight weekly gain for the first time since 2016 , but it would need to top its 2018 all-time high for the adherents of Dow Theory to celebrate.

Stocks resumed their comeback this year after the Federal Reserve signaled an easier policy to support the economy amid a global slowdown. The Dow is up more than 17% while the S&P 500 has risen over 20% so far this year. Traders are pricing in a 100% chance of a Fed rate cut later this month, which would help extend the record-long bull run.

The underperformance in the transportation group mainly came from the weakness in the air freight and logistics sector, which is still more than 20% below its peak in January 2018, Yardeni pointed out.

One big transport could help or hurt the cause later Tuesday. CSX Corp reports after the bell.