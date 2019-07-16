Tech investor and Trump supporter Peter Thiel thinks Elizabeth Warren is the most 'dangerous' Democratic candidate

Early Facebook investor and Trump supporter Peter Thiel weighed in on the Democrats taking on the president in 2020.

"I'm most scared by Elizabeth Warren," he said on Monday on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"She's the one that's actually talking about the economy, which is the thing that matters most," Thiel told Carlson. He said the others were "equally unimpressive" as they all were embracing "one form of identity politics or another."