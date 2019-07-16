Pompeo says he hopes the US and North Korea can be 'more creative' in nuclear talks

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on May 31, 2018 in New York City.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday he hoped both North Korea and the United States could "be a little more creative" as the two sides push to restart talks aimed at ending Pyongyang's nuclear program.

Pompeo did not say when the negotiations would begin.

President Donald Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last month. During the meeting, Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to cross into North Korea and the pair agreed to restart talks.

Trump and Kim have met three times and held two summits over the nuclear issue. Talks in Hanoi in February collapsed without agreement between the two leaders, as the United States insisted North Korea completely denuclearize and North Korea pushed for relief from sanctions.

"I hope the North Koreans will come to the table with ideas that they didn't have the first time. We hope we can we be a little more creative too," Pompeo said in a radio interview on "The Sean Hannity Show."