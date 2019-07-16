Pompeo says he hopes the US and North Korea can be 'more creative' in nuclear talks

Current and former Tesla employees working in the company's open-air "tent" factory say they felt pressure to take shortcuts to hit aggressive Model 3 production goals,...Technologyread more
The one-to-eight stock split would mean the current number of ordinary shares — which stands at 4 billion — will increase to 32 billion. It comes ahead of a reported Hong Kong...Asia Marketsread more
Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy meeting in July showed the central bank was ready to adjust interest rates if required.Asia Marketsread more
The findings by McKinsey and Company come amid a year-long tariff fight between the U.S. and China, which has spilled into areas such as technology and security.China Economyread more
Microsoft's considerable reach into the corporate world isn't something Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield is very concerned about.Technologyread more
In a closed-door meeting at a Manhattan mansion, executives outlined changes to controversial software that was implicated in two crashes.Aerospace & Defenseread more
President Donald Trump and the RNC are picking up key supporters in the business community who did not back him as a candidate in 2016.2020 Electionsread more
Amazon workers in Minnesota and Germany are striking as Prime Day kicks off, in a stand against working conditions and wage practices. The action in Minnesota represents the...Retailread more
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is raising red flags ahead of Facebook's proposed cryptocurrency launch.Marketsread more
Beto O'Rourke's campaign for the 2020 election raised just $3.6 million in the second quarter of this year, putting him in the lower tier of candidates who have struggled to...2020 Electionsread more
Epstein is accused of sexually exploiting dozens of underage girls from 2002 through 2005 at his New York and Florida residences. He is a former friend of Presidents Donald...Politicsread more
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday he hoped both North Korea and the United States could "be a little more creative" as the two sides push to restart talks aimed at ending Pyongyang's nuclear program.
Pompeo did not say when the negotiations would begin.
President Donald Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last month. During the meeting, Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to cross into North Korea and the pair agreed to restart talks.
Trump and Kim have met three times and held two summits over the nuclear issue. Talks in Hanoi in February collapsed without agreement between the two leaders, as the United States insisted North Korea completely denuclearize and North Korea pushed for relief from sanctions.
"I hope the North Koreans will come to the table with ideas that they didn't have the first time. We hope we can we be a little more creative too," Pompeo said in a radio interview on "The Sean Hannity Show."
"The president's mission hasn't changed: to fully and finally denuclearize North Korea in a way that we can verify. That's the mission set for these negotiations," Pompeo added.
Pompeo's remarks come after Chinese President Xi Jinping urged Trump to show flexibility in dealing with Pyongyang and to ease sanctions on the country "in due course."
China signed up for U.N. sanctions after North Korea performed repeated nuclear and missile tests, but has suggested they could be reduced as a reward for good behavior.
South Korean officials have expressed uncertainty that the talks between the United States and North Korea can take place this month.
North Korea has frozen missile and nuclear bomb testing since 2017, but U.S. officials believe Pyongyang has continued to expand its arsenal by producing bomb fuel and missiles.