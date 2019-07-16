Roger Stone avoids jail, banned from major social media after judge rules Trump friend breached gag order in Mueller case

Roger Stone (R), the former adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives at the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Court House with his wife Nydia Stone on July 16, 2019 in Washington, DC.

A federal judge on Tuesday banned Republican operative Roger Stone from posting anything at all on major social media platforms after ruling that the longtime confidant of President Donald Trump violated an already strict gag order in his criminal case.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson during a hearing in Washington, D.C., district court walked through a litany of Stone's recent posts from his Instagram account that appeared to breach his order not to speak publicly about his case.

Jackson barred Stone from posting on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter — but she decided not to revoke Stone's bail bond or hold him in contempt for violating her order.

"It seems he is determined to make himself the subject of the story," Jackson said of Stone, according to BuzzFeed News.

Stone's lawyer argued that his client's posts did not have an impact on the case, even if he was communicating about it publicly, BuzzFeed reported.

Federal prosecutors didn't call on Jackson to revoke Stone's $250,000 criminal release bond — which would have landed Stone in jail pending trial. Instead, they asked for him to be cut off from his social media presence, Politico reported.

Jackson's finding that Stone violated his gag order "seems clear and correct," said Carl Tobias, a law professor and federal courts expert at the University of Richmond. "Despite numerous chances to mend his ways, Stone persists in misbehaving in many ways. The punishment seems appropriate to the misconduct in violating her earlier gag order."

Stone is charged with witness tampering, obstruction of justice and lying to Congress. He has pleaded not guilty.

Stone, 66, a notoriously verbose political operative who has described himself as a "dirty trickster," had previously been dressed down by the judge for his public statements about the federal criminal case.

Jackson first imposed a partial gag order in February barring Stone from talking to the media about his case, to avoid prejudicing potential jurors.

That measure came after Stone's arraignment in Florida federal court, where Stone immediately began a media blitz including interviews with right-wing conspiracy website Infowars, public statements to reporters — and even a video on courthouse fashion.