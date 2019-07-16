Slack CEO says he doesn't see Microsoft's reach as a threat

Current and former Tesla employees working in the company's open-air "tent" factory say they felt pressure to take shortcuts to hit aggressive Model 3 production goals,...Technologyread more
The one-to-eight stock split would mean the current number of ordinary shares — which stands at 4 billion — will increase to 32 billion. It comes ahead of a reported Hong Kong...Asia Marketsread more
Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy meeting in July showed the central bank was ready to adjust interest rates if required.Asia Marketsread more
China's fiscal spending increased 10.7% in the first six months from a year earlier, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, underlining the government's bid to support the...China Economyread more
The findings by McKinsey and Company come amid a year-long tariff fight between the U.S. and China, which has spilled into areas such as technology and security.China Economyread more
Microsoft's considerable reach into the corporate world isn't something Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield is very concerned about.Technologyread more
In a closed-door meeting at a Manhattan mansion, executives outlined changes to controversial software that was implicated in two crashes.Aerospace & Defenseread more
President Donald Trump and the RNC are picking up key supporters in the business community who did not back him as a candidate in 2016.2020 Electionsread more
Amazon workers in Minnesota and Germany are striking as Prime Day kicks off, in a stand against working conditions and wage practices. The action in Minnesota represents the...Retailread more
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is raising red flags ahead of Facebook's proposed cryptocurrency launch.Marketsread more
Beto O'Rourke's campaign for the 2020 election raised just $3.6 million in the second quarter of this year, putting him in the lower tier of candidates who have struggled to...2020 Electionsread more
Microsoft might be the primary competitor for Slack, but the widespread adoption of Microsoft's software is not a major problem for Stewart Butterfield, co-founder and CEO of the messaging app.
Microsoft's Teams service, however, is a direct competitor to Slack's messaging platform.
As a component of the Office 365 productivity app bundle, the Teams app is a hallmark of Microsoft's Commercial Cloud category that investors scrutinize to track its transition from licenses to subscriptions. Office products and cloud services represent a quarter of all revenue for Microsoft — the world's most valuable public company.
Last week, Microsoft said Teams had more daily active users than Slack. One executive also suggested that the company's user base could expand further, as the number of monthly active users of Office 365 for commercial use has reached 180 million.
"If it's based on the bigger distribution, I don't think that's really a threat," Butterfield said Monday at the Fortune Brainstorm Tech conference in Aspen, Colorado.
Butterfield's view draws on Harvard Business School professor Clayton Christensen's concept of disruptive innovation. Butterfield said that if a smaller company's product resonates with customers, it could make inroads against a firm that does many more things.
He pointed to Microsoft's push to compete with Google in the internet search market, after it had become dominant in operating systems with Windows.
"Tens of billions of dollars into that [search engine] and I don't know what their market share is now — 9% or something like that," Butterfield told Fortune's Adam Lashinsky. NetMarketShare put Micorsoft's search engine Bing at 8.6% on desktops and laptops for the month of June.
Butterfield also cited Google's efforts to popularize its Google+ social network following the rise of Facebook, including by playing it up in Gmail and requiring people to use it in order to leave comments on YouTube videos.
Exposing Google+ to so many people didn't ultimately make a difference, Butterfield said, and Google shut down the consumer product earlier this year.
"I think that it's harder and harder, not because there's anything wrong with Microsoft, because it's hard for us at this point, given the size that we're at — it's hard to maintain a real focus on quality, on user experience, and the bigger you get, the harder it is," said Slack's CEO. "So if the competition was based on the quality of user experience, and that's where all the effort is, that would probably be more daunting for us."
Butterfield said Microsoft is an incredible company and that it has been a good partner to work with — Slack recently came out with a calendar integration for Office 365. Microsoft reportedly once tried to buy Slack but ended up backing away.
"Whatever Microsoft does, we're still going to do the same thing that we would do for customers," Butterfield said.
Shares of Slack rose 3% on Monday after analysts at Barclays and Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with overweight and buy ratings on the stock, respectively. "We have conducted dozens, perhaps hundreds of hours of analysis on these companies and the segment, and Slack looks like the winner in this space," wrote the Canaccord analysts, led by Richard Davis.
Slack stock has yet to close above the $38.62 price at which it ended the day when it debuted on the New York Stock Exchange last month.