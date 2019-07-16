Ted Cruz confronts Google with an internal presentation showing how tech companies are leaning toward censorship

In his first line of questioning for Google during a Senate hearing on Tuesday, Senator Ted Cruz, R-Tx., displayed a Google presentation dated 2018 suggesting that tech firms, including Google, were moving away from unmediated free speech and toward censorship.

Google Vice President for Government Affairs & Public Policy, Karan Bhatia appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss censorship through search engines on Tuesday. Google has faced concern from Republican politicians including Senator Cruz, who allege the company censors right-leaning search results.

Cruz showed a presentation slide that read "Tech firms are performing a balancing act between two incompatible positions." The slide included logos from Facebook, Twitter, Google YouTube (which is also owned by Google). The balance illustration described an ideal balance of "unmediated marketplaces of ideas" and "well-ordered spaces for safety and civility."