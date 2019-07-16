Telecom giants launch 5G roaming service for South Korea and Switzerland

Visitors walk past an advertisement for the SK Telecom Co. at the World IT Show 2018 in Seoul, South Korea on May 23, 2018.

SK Telecom and Swisscom have formed a strategic partnership to offer their users a 5G roaming service in South Korea and Switzerland.

In an announcement Tuesday, SK Telecom said that, under the arrangement, customers with a Samsung Galaxy S10 5G would be able to use a 5G roaming service via Swisscom when in Switzerland. The service will be activated once users download their device's latest software update.

Prior to today's announcement on 5G, the companies worked together on a roaming partnership in 2013. Swisscom is aiming to expand its 5G coverage to 90% of Switzerland's population by the end of 2019.