Dow slips from record after Trump says 'long way to go' on trade with China

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped on Tuesday from a record high set earlier in the day after President Donald Trump cast doubt on the trade progress between China and the U.S.

The 30-stock index pulled back to trade 22 points lower after Trump said the two countries have a "long way to go" on trade, adding the U.S. can slap tariffs on an additional $325 billion worth of Chinese goods "if we want."

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also fell to their session lows on Trump's comments. As of 12:09 p.m. ET, the S&P 500 traded down 0.3%. The Nasdaq was down 0.4%.

Trump's comments come after Chin and the U.S. agreed not to ratchet up trade tensions in an effort to restart negotiations. China and the U.S. have slapped tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other's imports since last year. The ongoing trade war has sparked fear of slower economic growth around the world. They also come as the U.S. corporate earnings season kicks into full gear.

"Looking at this earnings season, the key question is: Will trade uncertainty cause businesses to pullback on spending and investment enough so that it begins to weigh on earnings?" said Tom Essaye, founder of the Sevens Report, in a note. "If there is evidence that businesses beyond China-focused industrials also are starting to become more conservative, then that will be a big negative for future earnings."

Goldman Sachs reported better-than-expected results. driven by the company's investment banking and trading divisions. Goldman shares rose 0.7%.

J.P. Morgan Chase 's results also topped estimates. Johnson & Johnson, however, fell 1.3% despite reporting a 42% profit surge in the previous quarter.