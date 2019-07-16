Dow slips from record after Trump says 'long way to go' on trade with China

Dimon is making his own bet on a digital coin that could transform the global payments landscape: JPM Coin.Financeread more
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped on Tuesday from a record high set earlier in the day after President Donald Trump cast doubt on the trade progress between China and the U.S.
The 30-stock index pulled back to trade 22 points lower after Trump said the two countries have a "long way to go" on trade, adding the U.S. can slap tariffs on an additional $325 billion worth of Chinese goods "if we want."
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also fell to their session lows on Trump's comments. As of 12:09 p.m. ET, the S&P 500 traded down 0.3%. The Nasdaq was down 0.4%.
Trump's comments come after Chin and the U.S. agreed not to ratchet up trade tensions in an effort to restart negotiations. China and the U.S. have slapped tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other's imports since last year. The ongoing trade war has sparked fear of slower economic growth around the world. They also come as the U.S. corporate earnings season kicks into full gear.
"Looking at this earnings season, the key question is: Will trade uncertainty cause businesses to pullback on spending and investment enough so that it begins to weigh on earnings?" said Tom Essaye, founder of the Sevens Report, in a note. "If there is evidence that businesses beyond China-focused industrials also are starting to become more conservative, then that will be a big negative for future earnings."
Goldman Sachs reported better-than-expected results. driven by the company's investment banking and trading divisions. Goldman shares rose 0.7%.
J.P. Morgan Chase 's results also topped estimates. Johnson & Johnson, however, fell 1.3% despite reporting a 42% profit surge in the previous quarter.
So far, just over 5% of S&P 500 companies have reported calendar second-quarter earnings, according to FactSet. Of those companies, more than 85% have posted better-than-expected earnings.
Investors will welcome the strong start to the earnings season since the outlook for corporate profits remains bleak. Analysts expect S&P 500 earnings to have fallen by 3% in the second quarter, according to FactSet data.
United Airlines and CSX are among the companies due to report after the bell Tuesday. Morgan Stanley, BlackRock, and American Express are scheduled to report earnings later this week.
Stocks rose to notch a fresh record close on Monday, but gains were tepid as Wall Street monitors the start of earnings season.
The record highs represent a modest continuation of a Wall Street rally triggered last week after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated during congressional testimony that an interest rate cut may be on the horizon.
—CNBC's Elliot Smith contributed to this report.