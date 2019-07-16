Watch Chicago Fed President Charles Evans's CNBC interview live

Skip Navigation
US wants to sanction Turkey over Russian arms deal — but it could...

U.S. officials see the deal as a threat to NATO, for which Turkey provides the second-largest military.

World Politicsread more

Google's been accused of working with China. Here's what they've...

Google's services have been blocked in China for several years, but the company still has a business there, as the tech giant seeks to sell products to Chinese firms in...

Technologyread more

China may be going hard-line but it still wants trade deal:...

China may have signaled it's going more hard-line on trade, but it could be a good thing, former U.S. negotiator Clete Willems told CNBC.

World Economyread more

Group to oversee privacy for Libra says it hasn't heard from...

Facebook's cryptocurrency project has already been met with skepticism from policymakers around the world.

Technologyread more

China may slip back into its old habits as growth slows — that...

As China's economic growth declines, some analysts say Beijing may have to spend more on infrastructure, adding to concerns about high debts.

China Economyread more

Elon Musk's latest project shows first step toward mind-reading...

After years of speculation, Neuralink, the brain-machine interface start-up co-founded by Elon Musk, started talking directly to the public on Tuesday.

Technologyread more

UnitedHealth's Optum strikes deal with Bay Area hospital in bid...

United's Optum is launching a new partnership with John Muir Health aimed at helping the small northern California hospital operator become more competitive with its larger...

Health and Scienceread more

Charts show the S&P 500 could be due for a correction, Jim Cramer...

"The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the upside in the stock market has gotten more limited," Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies at 99

John Paul Stevens, who served on the Supreme Court for nearly 35 years and became its leading liberal, has died.

Politicsread more

A.I. has a bias problem and that can be a big challenge in...

Aarti Borkar from IBM Security says artificial intelligence bias can exist at three levels: the program, the data and the people who design those AI systems.

Cybersecurityread more

Bad sign for commercial real estate: The architecture business is...

A key read on the industry, the Architecture Billings Index, fell into negative territory in June, according to the American Institute for Architects. Inquiries for new...

Real Estateread more

Big banks signal Fed rate cuts may not be so great for them

The largest U.S. banks are scrutinizing members of the Federal Reserve for any insight into how the central bank will tinker interest rates.

Banksread more
Federal Reserve

Watch Chicago Fed President Charles Evans's CNBC interview live

Jeff Cox@JeffCoxCNBCcom

[The stream is slated to start at 2:30 pm ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans sat down for an interview with CNBC's Steve Liesman at the network's @Work Human Capital + Finance Conference. The central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates at its next meeting July 30-31.

