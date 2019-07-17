Amazon says this year's Prime Day surpassed Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined

Amazon said it sold more than 175 million items during this year's Prime Day shopping event, more than its sales for the past Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

The online retailer, which didn't disclose an actual sales figure in the press release, called the two-day sale across 18 countries its "largest shopping event in Amazon history." Last year's Prime Day only ran for 36 hours.

It also said that on Monday and Tuesday it sold more Amazon devices — like the Echo Dot, the Fire TV Stick and Alexa Voice Remote — over a two-day period than it ever has before.

A "record number" of Prime members in the U.S., which pay an annual fee of $119 to get perks like free shipping and access to Prime Day, shopped the event this year, Amazon said. It said it added more new Prime members on July 15 than it ever has before on a single day. And it said almost as many people signed up again on July 16.

Amazon disclosed for the first time last April that it had more than 100 million paying Prime members worldwide. It hasn't provided an update to that figure since then.

"We want to thank Prime members all around the world," Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement. "Members purchased millions of Alexa-enabled devices, received tens of millions of dollars in savings by shopping from Whole Foods Market and bought more than $2 billion of products from independent small and medium-sized businesses. Huge thank you to Amazonians everywhere who made this day possible for customers."

Amazon has recently started rolling out a one-day shipping option across the country for Prime members, and it called this year's Prime Day "the fastest ever." Previously, the default shipping option for Prime members was for two days.

Amazon said it sold over 100,000 laptops, 200,000 televisions, 300,000 headphones, 350,000 luxury beauty products and more than 1 million toys on Prime Day this year.

In the U.S., it said top-selling items were the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, the Instant Pot DUO60 and 23andMe Health + Ancestry kits.