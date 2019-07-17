Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Levi Strauss, Ralph Lauren & more

Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., speaks during an event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S., on Monday, March 25, 2019.

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:

Goldman raised its price target on the stock but warned that services business growth may fall short.

"Apple App Store data from Sensor Tower suggests a material slowdown in May and June revenues after a spike in activity in March and April driven by Greater China. In revenue terms Sensor Tower indicates iOS App Store revenue growth of 14% Y/Y in June down from 18% Y/Y in May, 21% in April and 22% in March. "

Read more about this call here.