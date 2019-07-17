Applying for college can be expensive. Here's how to save

The central bank is not normally in the business of easing into an economy that is showing few signs of a recession, generally holding fire until more pronounced signs of a...The Fedread more
His case for gold comes as central banks get more aggressive with policies that devalue currencies and are about to cause a "paradigm shift" in investing.Marketsread more
CSX said it expects revenue to fall as much as 2% in 2019, well below a previous forecast of an increase of 1% to 2%.Marketsread more
Challenging conditions in the U.S. housing market, along with tighter currency controls by the Chinese government, cause a stunning drop in foreign demand for American homes.Real Estateread more
The growth in net interest income, a main engine of the industry's profit, looks to slow to a halt in the back half of this year.Banksread more
Here's how Amazon sells ads, and why it has a natural edge over Google and Facebook in some areas.Technologyread more
Netflix reports earnings Wednesday as it loses licensed shows to rivals launching their own streaming services.Technologyread more
Federal Judge William Pauley wrote in a court filing made public Wednesday that materials related to Cohen's campaign-finance probe should be unsealed — and denied a request...Politicsread more
The "'Cadillac tax," set to go into effect in 2022, is unpopular with both Republicans and Democrats, who say it punishes the middle class.Health and Scienceread more
Facebook's head of Calibra David Marcus is grilled during a House Financial Services Committee hearing over the company's digital currency plans.Technologyread more
Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey announced a lawsuit against the IRS and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, responding to new, final rules from the IRS that would largely block...Personal Financeread more
As college costs rise, some students apply to a laundry list of schools to increase their odds of getting into one they can afford. Yet doing so can leave families with another large tab.
"Application fees quickly add up to thousands of dollars if you apply to dozens of colleges," said Mark Kantrowitz, publisher of SavingforCollege.com.
The average college application costs around $50, according to SavingForCollege.com. At some colleges you can expect to pay much more — Stanford University's application fee, for example, is $90.
A third of students apply to six or more colleges, and 15% apply to 10 or more.
Families should decide on a budget for college applications — say, $250, says Kantrowitz. That will not only help keep costs under control but also force students to whittle down their list of schools. "Students should craft their college lists carefully, identifying a small set of colleges where they have a good chance of being admitted," he added.
Some colleges will let you skip the application fee if you demonstrate merit or financial need. CollegeBoard has a list of schools that accept application-fee waivers. The National Association of College Admission Counseling has a form you can use to request the waiver.
Many colleges will waive their application fee if you apply online.
SavingforCollege.com has a list of colleges with no application fee, including Smith College and Tulane University. Community colleges typically don't charge application fees, either.
More from Personal Finance:
Make these money moves today (so you don't freak out in the fall)
Do you know your net worth? Here's how to figure it out
How much money do you need to retire? Try $1.7 million