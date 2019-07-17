Curaleaf expands to Midwest with Grassroots acquisition as more states legalize recreational pot

Skip Navigation
The economic signs are moving against the Fed's expected rate cut

The central bank is not normally in the business of easing into an economy that is showing few signs of a recession, generally holding fire until more pronounced signs of a...

Ray Dalio says gold will be a top investment

His case for gold comes as central banks get more aggressive with policies that devalue currencies and are about to cause a "paradigm shift" in investing.

CEO of railroad giant CSX says the US economy is the most...

CSX said it expects revenue to fall as much as 2% in 2019, well below a previous forecast of an increase of 1% to 2%.

Foreign purchases of US homes plunge 36% as Chinese buyers flee...

Challenging conditions in the U.S. housing market, along with tighter currency controls by the Chinese government, cause a stunning drop in foreign demand for American homes.

Bank of America CFO warns that falling rates will hit interest...

The growth in net interest income, a main engine of the industry's profit, looks to slow to a halt in the back half of this year.

Amazon is turning advertising into its next huge business —...

Here's how Amazon sells ads, and why it has a natural edge over Google and Facebook in some areas.

Netflix will have to answer what comes next after losing popular...

Netflix reports earnings Wednesday as it loses licensed shows to rivals launching their own streaming services.

Feds end probe of hush money that Trump ex-lawyer Michael Cohen...

Federal Judge William Pauley wrote in a court filing made public Wednesday that materials related to Cohen's campaign-finance probe should be unsealed — and denied a request...

House set to repeal Obamacare's widely disliked 'Cadillac tax'

The "'Cadillac tax," set to go into effect in 2022, is unpopular with both Republicans and Democrats, who say it punishes the middle class.

Democrat says Facebook's currency may do more to endanger America...

Facebook's head of Calibra David Marcus is grilled during a House Financial Services Committee hearing over the company's digital currency plans.

Blue states file suit against IRS over rules on SALT workarounds

Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey announced a lawsuit against the IRS and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, responding to new, final rules from the IRS that would largely block...

Netflix reports its earnings after the bell on Wednesday.

Wall Street analysts are staying bullish into company's second quarter report after the bell on Wednesday.

Health and Science

Curaleaf expands to Midwest with Grassroots acquisition as more states legalize recreational pot

Angelica LaVito@angelicalavito
Key Points
  • Curaleaf Holdings will acquire GR Companies, the cannabis company announced Wednesday.
  • The deal gives Curaleaf a foothold in the Midwest, where Illinois and Michigan legalized weed. 
  • Curaleaf Executive Chairman Boris Jordan said the deal fills out Curaleaf's national footprint. 
An employee puts a vape cartridge in a bag at a Curaleaf store in the Queens, New York, Oct. 18, 2018.
Jeenah Moon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Cannabis company Curaleaf Holdings said it's buying Grassroots, giving Curaleaf a foothold on the burgeoning market in the Midwest and sending its stock soaring 15% Wednesday.

The $875 million cash-and-stock deal for Grassroots, formally known as GR Companies, would bring the Wakefield, Massachusetts'based company's products to 19 states, up from 12, Curaleaf said. It would also give Curaleaf access to Illinois and Michigan, two states that have legalized recreational pot.

Curaleaf expanded to the West Coast earlier this year when it acquired Cura Partners' Select brand. Curaleaf built its initial footprint along the East Coast in states like New York, Maryland and Florida.

"This basically fills out the footprint for us to sell our products across all major markets in the United States," Curaleaf Executive Chairman Boris Jordan said in an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Alley. "

Curaleaf is expanding rapidly as the cannabis industry booms. Eleven states have legalized recreational weed. Congress last year legalized CBD, a non-psychoactive compound derived from hemp, sparking a surge of interest from both consumers and consumer products companies.

"We're starting to see most of the major states in the United States at least starting to review going recreational for adult use," Jordan said, adding that the next frontier for Curaleaf is Europe.

Jordan said the momentum goes beyond politics. Just a few years ago, he said no one would answer his calls about joining a cannabis company.

"Now, they're calling us and saying we would love to come work for you," he said.