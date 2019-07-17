What to watch today: Banking earnings, EU's Amazon probe, and Elon Musk's brain computer

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a slightly higher Wall Street open this morning, following the first loss in five sessions for the Dow and six sessions for the S&P 500. The Dow did, however, set another all-time intra-day high Tuesday before closing lower. Stocks remain solidly positive for the month, continuing a trend which has seen July gains in each of the past four years. (CNBC)

Continuing this week's bank earnings, Bank of America (BAC), Bank of New York Mellon (BK), Comerica (CMA), PNC Financial (PNC), and U.S. Bancorp (USB) issue quarterly results this morning. Dow component IBM (IBM), along with the first of the FAANG companies Netflix (NFLX), report after the bell. (CNBC)



* BofA beat estimates with profits on retail banking strength (CNBC)



Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) were tanking about 20% in the premarket after the company said second-quarter earnings would come in below forecasts, due to reduced revenue in China. The maker of personal care products also points to negative impact from a falling dollar. (Seeking Alpha)



* Shares rail operator CSX sink after earnings were hit US-China trade war weakness (Reuters)

Goldman Sachs raised its Apple (AAPL) stock price forecast to $187 from $171, but that's still 9% below Tuesday's close. The Goldman research note is largely negative on Apple, discussing how the tech giant's services business growth may fall short. (CNBC)

On today's economic calendar, the government releases June housing starts at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Fed releases its Beige Book at 2 p.m. ET. The Energy Department releases its usual Wednesday look at oil and gasoline inventories at 10:30 a.m. ET. Kansas City Fed President Esther George speaks at 2:30 p.m. ET. (CNBC)



* Weekly mortgage applications drop as rates rise and homebuyers pull back (CNBC)