Feds end probe of hush money that Michael Cohen directed to Trump's alleged sex partners

Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of President Donald Trump, departs the U.S. Capitol after testifying before a closed House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 28, 2019.

Federal prosecutors in New York have ended their campaign-finance investigation into hush money payments arranged by President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen to two women who claim they had sex with Trump, a judge revealed Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge William Pauley also ordered Wednesday that materials related to Cohen's probe of those payments should be unsealed — and denied a request by prosecutors to keep certain portions blacked out.

Pauley ordered that related materials and a recent status report from the prosecutors, which are currently sealed from public view, to be made public in U.S. District Court in Manhattan at 11 a.m. ET Thursday.

While prosecutors agreed that the "majority of of the campaign finance portions of the Materials may be unsealed," they wanted some portions of the materials kept hidden, according to the judge.

Pauley refused.

"The campaign finance violations discussed in the Materials are a matter of national importance," he wrote. "Now that the Government's investigation into those violations has concluded, it is time that every American has an opportunity to scrutinize the Materials."

It was not unclear if the move by prosecutors to end Cohen's campaign-finance probe meant that no other charges would be lodged in connection with the hush money payments. A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment and deferred to the publicly filed documents.

Trump's lawyer, Jay Sekulow, said in a statement: "We are pleased that the investigation surrounding these ridiculous campaign finance allegations is now closed. We have maintained from the outset that the President never engaged in any campaign finance violation."

"Another case is closed," Sekulow added.