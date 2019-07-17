Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies at 99

Skip Navigation
Big banks signal Fed rate cuts may not be so great for them

The largest U.S. banks are scrutinizing members of the Federal Reserve for any insight into how the central bank will tinker interest rates.

Banks

Trade war to drag on as Trump says long way to go and China...

The U.S. and China restarted their trade talks, but signs are showing a comprehensive deal could be a long way off, if it happens at all.

Markets

Charts show the S&P 500 could be due for a correction, Jim Cramer...

"The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the upside in the stock market has gotten more limited," Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Asia stocks slip amid renewed US-China trade uncertainty

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Washington and Beijing have a long way to go on trade, adding that America could place tariffs on an additional $325 billion...

Asia Markets

Group to oversee privacy for Libra says it hasn't heard from...

Facebook's cryptocurrency project has already been met with skepticism from policymakers around the world.

Technology

Roger Stone banned from major social media after judge rules gag...

Stone, 66, a notorious Republican political operative who has described himself as a "dirty trickster," had previously been dressed down by the judge for his public remarks...

Politics

What's the most stressful part of your trip? Delta wants to know

Delta is gathering more data from customers than ever in hopes of avoiding customer service problems and increasing customer satisfaction, its CFO says.

At Work

Biden campaign hires former Clinton, Obama speech coach

The Biden team's second-quarter Federal Election Commission filing shows that the campaign wrote a check of just over $5,300 on June 28 to Sheehan Associates for "strategic...

2020 Elections

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: United Airlines, CSX...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 16.

Market Insider

House Democrats vote to condemn Trump's attacks on congresswomen...

While the vote served as a show of solidarity for Democrats, it recommended no substantive penalty against Trump.

Politics

United Airlines posts higher profits and buys used Boeing 737s as...

United Airlines' second-quarter profit tops estimates but questions about the 737 Max linger.

Airlines

Civil rights groups file lawsuit challenging Trump asylum rule

Three civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit on Tuesday challenging the Trump administration's new asylum rule, which bars asylum claims from most noncitizens who travel...

Politics
Politics

Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies at 99

Key Points
  • John Paul Stevens, who served on the Supreme Court for nearly 35 years and became its leading liberal, has died.
  • He was 99.
  • Stevens' influence was felt on issues including abortion rights, protecting consumers and placing limits on the death penalty.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens sits in his chambers at the Supreme Court building June 17, 2002 in Washington, DC.
David Hume Kennerly | 3rd Party - Misc | Getty Images

John Paul Stevens, who served on the Supreme Court for nearly 35 years and became its leading liberal, has died. He was 99.

Stevens' influence was felt on issues including abortion rights, protecting consumers and placing limits on the death penalty. He led the high court's decision to allow terrorism suspects held at Guantanamo Bay to plead for their freedom in U.S. courts.

As a federal appeals court judge in Chicago, Stevens was considered a moderate when Republican President Gerald Ford nominated him. On the Supreme Court he became known as an independent thinker and a voice for ordinary people against powerful interests.

He retired in June 2010 at age 90, the second oldest justice in the court's history.

