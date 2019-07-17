Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Netflix just missed hard on the only number that matters

Netflix can sustain its lofty valuation only if global subscriber growth can support increasing content spending and debt.

Technologyread more

Netflix tanks after whiffing on global paid subscribers

The company blamed its Q2 content slate and price increases for the subscriber miss.

Technologyread more

IBM moves down after earnings beat

IBM's year-over-year revenue has now declined for four quarters in a row. Impact from Red Hat is not yet factored into the company's guidance.

Technologyread more

House kills Trump impeachment resolution even as Democratic...

The House voted to table a resolution to start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump introduced by Rep. Al Green.

Politicsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, IBM, eBay...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 17.

Market Insiderread more

Prosecutors drop groping case against Kevin Spacey after accuser...

Prosecutors in Masschusetts have dropped a criminal case against actor Kevin Spacey, who had been accused of groping an 18-year-old man.

Entertainmentread more

Prosecutors say Jeffrey Epstein's suspicious passport used...

"The passport contains numerous ingress and egress stamps, including stamps that reflect use of the passport to enter France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia in...

Politicsread more

Gene Munster: Netflix's best days are behind it

Loup Ventures founder Gene Munster told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Wednesday that Netflix's disappointing second quarter results are a turning point for the company, saying the...

Technologyread more

Negative earnings season just turned positive as companies beat...

Corporate earnings forecasts for the second quarter were lowered so much that companies are easily beating them.

Market Insiderread more

The economic signs are moving against the Fed's expected rate cut

The central bank is not normally in the business of easing into an economy that is showing few signs of a recession, generally holding fire until more pronounced signs of a...

The Fedread more

Kushner has been discussing fundraising strategy with Trump...

Kushner and campaign chief Brad Parscale regularly hold strategy sessions on how to improve messaging about Trump's accomplishments to small-dollar donors, according to people...

2020 Electionsread more

Inflation runs rampant in Tehran as Iran struggles to stem rising...

The price of food is rising in Iran amid sanctions, economic mismanagement and the threat of war.

World Economyread more
Tech

Gene Munster: Netflix's best days are behind it

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Key Points
  • Netflix plunged more than 10% in after-hours trading followings its second quarter earnings report.
  • "The key insight here is that the content lineup that they had in the June quarter just simply didn't get the job done," Munster said.
  • The company reported growth of just 2.7 million global subscribers for the quarter, well below analyst estimates of more than 5 million, according to FactSet.
VIDEO4:3504:35
Loup Ventures' Gene Munster grades Netflix's most recent quarter
Fast Money

Loup Ventures founding partner Gene Munster said CNBC's "Fast Money" on Wednesday that Netflix's disappointing second quarter results are a turning point for the company, saying the best days for the streaming giant "are in fact behind it."

The company reported growth of just 2.7 million global subscribers for the quarter, well below analyst estimates of more than 5 million, according to FactSet. The miss came both internationally and domestically, with the company losing more than 100,000 subscribers in the United States.

"This is negative, and I think we're going to look back at this quarter as one of the pivotal moments in the Netflix story," Munster said.

Netflix plunged more than 10% in after-hours trading followings its second quarter earnings report. The streaming video company reported 60 cents of earnings per share on $4.92 billion in revenue. Wall Street expected earnings of 56 cents per share on $4.93 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv.

"The key insight here is that the content lineup that they had in the June quarter just simply didn't get the job done. We can talk about what's coming in terms of competition, but ultimately that is the tip of the spear of this story," Munster said.

Netflix raised its subscription prices in several markets this year and is facing increased competition in the United States. Disney, NBCUniversal, Apple and Warner Media all have plans to launch their own streaming services.

The increased competition means that some of Netflix's most popular shows, such as "Friends" and "The Office," will soon no longer be available on the service.

"As much as I love the company, I just think its best days, unfortunately, are in fact behind it," Munster said.

Disclosure: Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC.

Next Article
Key Points
  • Netflix shares are down about 11 percent in after-market trading.
  • The reason Netflix shares are falling is because international net additions were 2.8 million. Analysts thought that number would be 4.8 million.