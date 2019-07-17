How to Meet CNBC at the NLGJA National Convention

CNBC is participating in NBC University, an invitation-only workshop designed for journalists with 3+ years of experience. The workshop will take place on August 29 in New Orleans, LA at the NLGJA 2019 National Convention.
What is NBC University?
NBC University 2019 is a selective program that will take admitted applicants on a journey – from story concept to creation. NBC will be sharing tips on how to successfully pitch your ideas to news executives and produce stories with impact.
During the workshop, attendees will be challenged to pitch ideas, write and produce a script on deadline, as well as present a production and social plan for your reports.
What should I expect?
Who will be there from CNBC?
Kevin Flynn is an Executive Producer at CNBC. He currently produces "Fast Money ". Kevin joined CNBC in 2010. He has been instrumental in producing several key events for the network, including CNBC's 2011 & 2015 Republican Presidential Debates, CNBC's Stock Draft, and numerous primetime specials. Kevin also serves as co-lead of CNBC's OUT@NBCUniversal chapter. Prior to joining CNBC, Kevin worked on the digital team at NBC News.
Flynn holds a bachelor's of arts degree from New York University.
Follow Kevin on Twitter and LinkedIn Kevin Flynn.
Who should apply?
NBC University is ideal for attendees who are: