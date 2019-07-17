How to Meet CNBC at the NLGJA National Convention

CNBC is participating in NBC University, an invitation-only workshop designed for journalists with 3+ years of experience. The workshop will take place on August 29 in New Orleans, LA at the NLGJA 2019 National Convention.

What is NBC University?

NBC University 2019 is a selective program that will take admitted applicants on a journey – from story concept to creation. NBC will be sharing tips on how to successfully pitch your ideas to news executives and produce stories with impact.

During the workshop, attendees will be challenged to pitch ideas, write and produce a script on deadline, as well as present a production and social plan for your reports.

What should I expect?

Timed writing and reporting exercises

Conversations with NBC professionals to identify the most effective tools to improve storytelling

Who will be there from CNBC?