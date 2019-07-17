Netflix drops 10% after missing on global paid subscribers

Shares of Netflix were down 10% after the company released its earnings report for its second quarter of 2019 Wednesday. The company reported global net adds of 2.7 million, well below guidance of 5 million.

Here are the key numbers:

Earnings per share: 60 cents, vs. 56 cents expected, per Refinitiv consensus estimate

The report is a chance for Netflix to prove how it plans to compete against legacy media companies that are now expanding into streaming. As Disney, AT&T's WarnerMedia, and Comcast's NBCUniversal all plan to launch direct-to-consumer streaming services by the first quarter of 2020, Netflix stands to lose both content and customers. Already, Netflix is preparing to part ways with two of its most-watched shows, "The Office" and "Friends," according to analytics firm Jumpshot.

NBC announced in June that it plans to remove "The Office" from Netflix in 2021 and move it to its own streaming service. CNBC previously reported that Netflix was willing to pay up to $90 million a year for the rights. In the end, NBC beat the offer and agreed to pay $100 million.

Earlier this month, WarnerMedia announced its new streaming service, HBO Max, will include exclusive rights to stream "Friends" when it launches publicly in the spring of 2020. Netflix previously spent $80 million to keep "Friends" just through the end of this year, according to Vulture.

The threat of new streaming services has highlighted the importance of creating proprietary content for Netflix. The company has been on a spending tear, fueling its cash burn by twice offering $2 billion in debt since October. Netflix previously said 2019 would be its peak year for cash burn. It later revised that statement to say its cash flow would be consistent with the negative $3 billion of the prior year.

Netflix has raised its prices to help offset its costs, but has resisted pressure to bring in advertising. While industry executives anticipate Netflix will someday have ads, a recent study found that 23% of respondents would definitely or probably drop their subscription if it began running ads at its current price or a dollar cheaper.

Disclosure: Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC and NBC.

