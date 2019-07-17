NJ Gov. Murphy confident lawsuit against IRS over SALT tax deductions will succeed

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Netflix just missed hard on the only number that matters

Netflix can sustain its lofty valuation only if global subscriber growth can support increasing content spending and debt.

Technologyread more

Netflix tanks after whiffing on global paid subscribers

The company blamed its Q2 content slate and price increases for the subscriber miss.

Technologyread more

IBM moves down after earnings beat

IBM's year-over-year revenue has now declined for four quarters in a row. Impact from Red Hat is not yet factored into the company's guidance.

Technologyread more

House kills Trump impeachment resolution even as Democratic...

The House voted to table a resolution to start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump introduced by Rep. Al Green.

Politicsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, IBM, eBay...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 17.

Market Insiderread more

Prosecutors drop groping case against Kevin Spacey after accuser...

Prosecutors in Masschusetts have dropped a criminal case against actor Kevin Spacey, who had been accused of groping an 18-year-old man.

Entertainmentread more

Prosecutors say Jeffrey Epstein's suspicious passport used...

"The passport contains numerous ingress and egress stamps, including stamps that reflect use of the passport to enter France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia in...

Politicsread more

Gene Munster: Netflix's best days are behind it

Loup Ventures founder Gene Munster told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Wednesday that Netflix's disappointing second quarter results are a turning point for the company, saying the...

Technologyread more

Negative earnings season just turned positive as companies beat...

Corporate earnings forecasts for the second quarter were lowered so much that companies are easily beating them.

Market Insiderread more

The economic signs are moving against the Fed's expected rate cut

The central bank is not normally in the business of easing into an economy that is showing few signs of a recession, generally holding fire until more pronounced signs of a...

The Fedread more

Kushner has been discussing fundraising strategy with Trump...

Kushner and campaign chief Brad Parscale regularly hold strategy sessions on how to improve messaging about Trump's accomplishments to small-dollar donors, according to people...

2020 Electionsread more

Inflation runs rampant in Tehran as Iran struggles to stem rising...

The price of food is rising in Iran amid sanctions, economic mismanagement and the threat of war.

World Economyread more
Politics

NJ Gov. Murphy confident lawsuit against IRS over SALT tax deductions will succeed

Marc Rod
Key Points
  • New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is confident the lawsuit his state, along with New York and Connecticut, filed Wednesday against the IRS and Treasury Department over limits on tax deductions will be successful.
  • The federal government imposed a new $10,000 limit on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The deduction had primarily been beneficial to people in high-tax states like the ones that filed suit.
  • The three states suing attempted a workaround by setting up charitable funds to which taxpayers could donate, and then deduct those donations from their federal taxes. But the IRS and Treasury blocked the move in June, saying that tax credits in exchange for such donations constituted a "quid pro quo," prompting the lawsuit.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is confident the lawsuit his state — along with New York and Connecticut — filed Wednesday against the IRS and Treasury Department over limits on tax deductions will be successful.

The federal government imposed a new $10,000 limit on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The deduction had primarily been beneficial to people in high-tax states like the ones that filed suit.

The three states suing attempted a workaround by setting up charitable funds to which taxpayers could donate, and then deduct those donations from their federal taxes. But the IRS and Treasury blocked the move in June, saying that tax credits in exchange for such donations constituted a "quid pro quo," prompting the lawsuit.

"We believe that federal courts as far back as the '80's have been crystal clear about defending the very action that we believe we can take through these charitable contributions," he told CNBC's "Power Lunch " on Wednesday. "It's crystal clear that we're right which is why we're taking the action that we took today."

The suit filed in the Southern District of New York aims to push back against the constitutionality and the IRS' interpretation of the "egregious" tax law, Murphy said, and he promised to continue fighting against the 2017 tax law.

It follows another suit last year by the three states plus Maryland against the Treasury Department and Secretary Steven Mnuchin challenging the $10,000 SALT cap itself. That suit is pending. 

Murphy acknowledged that the state has not yet observed significant detrimental impacts, including migration out of New Jersey or falling property values, from the 2017 tax law, but said that nearly every resident he's talked to has paid more taxes under the law.

At the same time, Murphy is continuing to pursue a new millionaire's tax in the state, which could impose a 10.75% tax rate on people with incomes over $1 million.

A Treasury spokeswoman declined to comment and the IRS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

VIDEO8:5108:51
New Jersey Gov. Murphy: Millionaire tax far from dead
Power Lunch
Next Article
Key Points
  • The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act applied a $10,000 cap on taxpayers’ ability to deduct their state and local taxes, spurring some states to establish charitable funds.
  • In June the IRS and Treasury released rules that would largely put a stop to these new charitable funds.
  • New Jersey, New York and Connecticut are now suing the IRS over the new regulation.