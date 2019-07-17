Why these shoppers regret their Amazon Prime Day purchases

The central bank is not normally in the business of easing into an economy that is showing few signs of a recession, generally holding fire until more pronounced signs of a...The Fedread more
His case for gold comes as central banks get more aggressive with policies that devalue currencies and are about to cause a "paradigm shift" in investing.Marketsread more
CSX said it expects revenue to fall as much as 2% in 2019, well below a previous forecast of an increase of 1% to 2%.Marketsread more
Challenging conditions in the U.S. housing market, along with tighter currency controls by the Chinese government, cause a stunning drop in foreign demand for American homes.Real Estateread more
The growth in net interest income, a main engine of the industry's profit, looks to slow to a halt in the back half of this year.Banksread more
Here's how Amazon sells ads, and why it has a natural edge over Google and Facebook in some areas.Technologyread more
Netflix reports earnings Wednesday as it loses licensed shows to rivals launching their own streaming services.Technologyread more
Federal Judge William Pauley wrote in a court filing made public Wednesday that materials related to Cohen's campaign-finance probe should be unsealed — and denied a request...Politicsread more
The "'Cadillac tax," set to go into effect in 2022, is unpopular with both Republicans and Democrats, who say it punishes the middle class.Health and Scienceread more
Facebook's head of Calibra David Marcus is grilled during a House Financial Services Committee hearing over the company's digital currency plans.Technologyread more
Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey announced a lawsuit against the IRS and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, responding to new, final rules from the IRS that would largely block...Personal Financeread more
Amazon's 48-hour Prime Day is over, which means regret over some of your purchases might be sinking in.
You're not alone.
Eddie McNamara, a 43-year-old cook in New York, still regrets his Prime Day purchase of two Instant Pots — one for him and one for his sister — back in 2016. He spent around $60 on each of the pots, which have been popular items since the first Prime Day was held four years ago.
"I kind of got wrapped up in Prime Day," McNamara said. "I saw it was on sale and got overexcited."
McNamara said he made a few recipes with the pot that turned out badly. His sister never even took hers out of the box.
"I ended up sort of hating the thing," McNamara said. "It was haunting me, this lousy purchase."
Katie Raffa, an executive assistant in New York, snapped up a $65 juicer during last year's Prime Day, thinking it was a bargain.
"It ended up sitting in my closet really high up, where I can't reach it, for 11 months," Raffa said. "I regretted making an impulse purchase that I wasn't going to use."
She ended up regifting it at a wedding last month.
Impulse purchases are common. In 2017 a survey conducted by personal finance website finder.com found that 88.6% of American adults have impulsively shopped, each spending on average $81.75 per shopping session.
Events like Amazon Prime Day can trigger uncontrollable spending, said April Lane Benson, a psychologist and author who specializes in compulsive shopping.
A sense of urgency kicks in when there's a buzz around a deal, encouraging shoppers to whip out the plastic.
"You think you're never going to get this kind of deal again, " she said.
Do you regret buying two Fire TV sets? Here's what to do.
"We think we're the only ones who splurge," said Brent Weiss, certified financial planner and co-founder of Facet Wealth. "We feel like we're the only ones who made a mistake."
Forgiving yourself is the first step to learning from the mistake and ensuring it doesn't happen again, he said.
Act quickly to return your impulse purchase.
Most items you buy from Amazon can be returned within 30 days of receipt, according to the company's return policy.
Different rules may apply to digital products, baby items and prepaid phone and game cards.
More from Personal Finance:
IPO could make these workers wealthy ... or broke
Her student loan balance is $500,000
Prepare for sticker shock if you haven't shopped for a car lately
Further, if you buy an item from a third-party seller on Amazon, that merchant might have a different return policy.
If you can't return the item, try to sell it. Websites and apps such as eBay, Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, LetGo and OfferUp can help you find a new home for your purchase.
Another option is regifting the item, as Raffa did.
Draw up your budget and commit to it.
Weiss uses a vision board to track his progress toward different goals, including vacations and saving for retirement.
"You want to hack your mind and not your money," he said, adding that seeing our plans visually can make us act differently.
It's particularly important to do this when you're behind, like after a splurge. "It will get you back in the balance," Weiss said.
Avoid dramatic changes, such as cutting out all discretionary spending, said Weiss. "Small changes over time add up. You don't have to cut out all the fun stuff."
Prepare for the next Prime Day so that you don't blow your budget. Start by making a list of items you actually will need, and buy only what you will use, Weiss said.