Sotheby's sells sneaker collection for $850,000. Rare Nike 'Moon Shoe' expected to fetch $160,000

Guests view sneakers on display for "The Ultimate Sneaker Collection" online auction at Sotheby's on July 15, 2019 in New York City.

A collection of sneakers being auctioned by Sotheby's sold for $850,000, proving that rare sneakers are becoming a coveted collectible.

Sotheby's and digital retailer Stadium Goods opened the auction on Thursday for 100 pairs of the rarest sneakers ever from Nike, Adidas and Air Jordan. All but one of the pairs sold this week to Canadian entrepreneur and investor Miles Nadal for $850,000.

The 1972 Nike Waffle Racing Flat Moon Shoe is still for sale and is expected to fetch up to $160,000. Bids for it start at $80,000 and you have until Tuesday to make a bid for it here in the online auction.

It's the first sneaker auction ever at Sotheby's and highlights the rise of urban streetwear to the rarefied auction world. Today's younger collectors are more interested in pop culture and urban fashion, so as they inherit or make more wealth, they are buying up everything from rare Air Jordans to skateboard decks and Supreme-branded boxing gloves.

Nadal said he plans to display the sneakers at his Dare to Dream Automobile Museum in Toronto, where he houses his collection of 142 cars and 40 motorcycles.

"I have always been an avid enthusiast and appreciator of unique art and collectibles that represent innovative design, exceptional craftsmanship and new and exciting trends in pop culture," he said.