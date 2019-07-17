Tyler Clifford: CNBC Digital News Associate

"Hi, I'm Tyler Clifford, and I want to tell you a little about my experiences here at CNBC. I joined CNBC digital as a news associate, writing about stock market news and commentary that airs on our news programs.

Before CNBC, I was a breaking news reporter at Crain's Detroit Business. The news associate role helped me transition from covering small and large businesses in the Detroit area to writing about public corporations and financial institutions across the United States.

I met CNBC staff at a National Association of Black Journalists conference where I participated in CNBC's Business Journalism Workshop with other up-and-coming journalists from across the country.