Vermont, Alaska and 6 other places in the US that will pay you to live there

Vermont Governor Phil Scott signed a bill in May 2018 funding a state initiative to offer $10,000 to people willing to move there and work remotely for an out-of-state employer. As of January 1, 2019, that program began accepting applicants. But Vermont isn't the only place offering compensation for people looking to start fresh. At least seven other U.S. states are, too. Personal finance website Bankrate compiled a list of 13 places around the world, including the Green Mountain State, that pay you to live there. Here are eight places where you can take advantage in the U.S.

Alaska

Alaska runs a program called the Alaska Permanent Fund, which, per the state website, allots an equal amount of the state's oil royalties to every resident through an annual dividend. In 2018, that dividend came out to $1,600 per person. Residents who register for the cash each year from January to March typically receive their payments in October. They reportedly use the money for things like medical emergencies, travel and student loan payments.

Iowa

Marne, Iowa's Free Lot Program offers plots of land — which run an average of 9,600 square feet — to people looking to settle in the Midwest. Homes must be a minimum of 1,200 square feet in size, and takers must adhere to certain guidelines, including being a legal U.S. resident, only building for residential purposes and following specific building codes, as outlined in the free lot application and requirements packet.

Kansas

Lincoln, Kansas, provides free property lots ranging from 12,000 to 36,000 square feet to transplants willing to build their own houses and meet stipulations outlined in the housing development packet. The lots are available on a "first-come, first-served basis," according to the city, and to take advantage of the program, potential builders must complete construction within 18 months of starting.

Maryland

The Buying into Baltimore program gives a $5,000 credit to potential homeowners, who must use the money toward purchasing a home in Baltimore. To earn the credit, applicants must attend an informational event hosted by the program, where 30 individuals are selected by lottery to receive awards. If you aren't chosen, you must wait until the next year to enter the lottery again. Applicants who do receive the grant must not take out a mortgage that exceeds $517,000. Maryland also offers the Vacants to Value booster program, which provides $10,000 toward a down payment and closing costs to buy previously vacant properties in Baltimore. The home must have been vacant for a year or more before it was rehabilitated and made re-eligible for sale, according to the Housing Authority of Baltimore. Anyone can apply, as long as the home they wish to purchase meets the program's requirements.

Minnesota

Harmony, Minnesota, which is two hours outside Minneapolis, hopes to bring in new residents with a home construction rebate, calculated based on your home's final estimated market value. A new structure with an estimated market value in the $125,000 to $150,000 range would earn a $5,000 rebate, while a home worth $250,001 or more would qualify for a $12,000 rebate. There are no restrictions on an applicant's age or income level, but availability is set on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ohio

Hamilton, Ohio's Talent Attraction Program Scholarship offers recent college graduates up to $10,000 toward their student loan debt if they move there. The funds are paid out in monthly increments of $300. Applicants must have graduated within the past seven years from a program focused in science, technology, engineering, art or mathematics, and provide proof of employment in the area. The city also prefers those with "a desire to give back to the community and become engaged in activities," the Hamilton Community Foundation says.

Oklahoma

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Tulsa Remote program pays people $10,000 to move there and work remotely. Plus, the initiative offers discounted rent and suggests community events. To qualify, applicants must meet four main requirements, according to the city: They must be at least 18 years old; eligible to work in the United States; able to move to Tulsa within six months; and already have full-time employment outside of Tulsa county with the ability to work remotely.

Vermont