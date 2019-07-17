US Treasury yields tick lower amid renewed trade concerns

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Wednesday morning, after President Donald Trump said Tuesday there is still a "long way to go" on trade talks with China.

At around 02:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note , which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.0990%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond bond was also lower at around 2.6128%.

Wall Street ended a series of record highs on Tuesday after President Donald Trump raised doubts on the trade progress between China and the U.S.