US Treasury yields tick lower amid renewed trade concerns

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Wednesday morning, after President Donald Trump said Tuesday there is still a "long way to go" on trade talks with China.
At around 02:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note , which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.0990%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond bond was also lower at around 2.6128%.
Wall Street ended a series of record highs on Tuesday after President Donald Trump raised doubts on the trade progress between China and the U.S.
Elsewhere, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the central bank will "act as appropriate" in ensuring economic expansion.
"We are carefully monitoring these developments and assessing their implications for the U.S economic outlook and inflation, and will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, with a strong labor market and inflation near its symmetric 2% objective," Powell said in Paris.
Investors are likely to monitor the latest Housing starts and building permits due at 8:30 a.m. ET. In terms of Fed speeches, Kansas City Fed President Esther George will speak at 02:30 p.m. ET.
Meanwhile, there are no Treasury auctions planned.