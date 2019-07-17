Watch: Donald Trump parties in 1992 with now-accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, pats woman's rear end

President Donald Trump sure looked like he was a fan of Jeffrey Epstein in 1992.

A newly surfaced video reveals Trump happily partying in November of that year at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida with Epstein, a wealthy financier who since then has become both a registered sex offender and an accused child sex trafficker.

The video, from NBC's archives, also shows Trump matter-of-factly grabbing from behind the waist of a young woman, pulling her back into him — and then casually tapping her bottom with his right hand.

Elsewhere on the same video, Trump beams as he is surrounded by and dances with other young women.

And when he stands with Epstein checking out the dance floor of the shindig at the Palm Beach estate, Trump is seen gesturing toward a woman and appears to say to Epstein: "Look at her, back there ... she's hot."

Epstein smiles and nods in response, the tape shows.

At the time, the real estate developer and casino owner Trump was newly divorced from his first wife, Ivanka, and a year away from wedding his second wife, Marla Maples.