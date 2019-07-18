Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Qualcomm, Exxon Mobil & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

Raymond James upgraded the stock saying it had "conviction" in the Apple 5G iPhone.

"Our call may well be early – we expect this year's iPhone cycle to be the weakest in years, and today may not be the right time to buy ahead of that weakness. But since the near-term market moves are being driven by macro conditions as much as fundamentals, we've decided to upgrade now and let our clients decide the best time to execute on our idea."

Read more about this call here.