Amazon would be a better choice than Facebook to develop Libra, author Ben Mezrich says

House Democrats contend the $15 per hour minimum wage bill will lift workers who have not seen the benefits of a strong economy.Politicsread more
The Philadelphia Fed saw its primary gauge measuring the sector jump from 0.3 in June to 21.8, far better than Wall Street estimates of 5 and the highest in a year.Economyread more
Stocks erased earlier losses, but the rise was kept in check as Wall Street digested a mixed batch of corporate earnings results.US Marketsread more
"It's better to take preventative measures than to wait for disaster to unfold," Williams told the annual meeting of the Central Bank Research Association.The Fedread more
The fact that interest rates are relatively low makes the idea of a so-called insurance rate cut later this month an attractive option for the Fed.Market Insiderread more
Video of the event does not show the president disagreeing with his supporters. Instead, it shows that Trump paused as the chant began, allowing his supporters to continue...Politicsread more
President Trump said he's looking at the JEDI Contract that will be awarded to Microsoft or Amazon.Technologyread more
Hacker Square at Facebook's headquarters pays homage to the company's early motto of moving fast and breaking things.Technologyread more
It's tempting to view Netflix as a possible replacement for the entire media ecosystem. But execs on its Q2 earnings call showed lower ambitions: It just wants to create the...Technologyread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, had asked a judge to release him on a bond of as high as $100 million or more.Politicsread more
The author of books about the early days of Facebook and Bitcoin said Thursday that the wrong tech giant is leading the charge to create Libra, a new cryptocurrency.
"This is all about trust. You can't have a bank, you can't be a new currency without people trusting it if you're going to sit in the middle of it, and people don't trust Facebook," Ben Mezrich said on CNBC's "Squawk Box. "
Mezrich, whose book "Accidental Billionaires" was the basis for the movie "The Social Network," said it would make more sense for Amazon to lead the project instead.
"I think that Amazon could pull this off because for whatever reason we all trust Amazon, " Ben Mezrich said. "We put our credit cards in there everyday."
Facebook announced last month that it was developing Libra, with dozens of other companies signing on to the project. The social media giant has said it will not run the currency once it is launched, with Libra instead being managed by a nonprofit based in Switzerland.
Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers have been critical of the project, with many mentioning Facebook's past scandals involving user data.
David Marcus, the head of the Facebook team developing Libra, testified before Congress for two days this week. Some members of Congress asked Marcus if he would pause or scale down the project while the federal government figured out how to regulate it.
"I don't think you should launch Libra at all, because the creation of a new currency is a core government function," Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., said to Marcus. "But at the very least you should agree to do this small pilot program first."
Mezrich said he thinks Amazon would be subject to less scrutiny than Facebook. "Regulators would be on them, but it wouldn't be like this."
Mezrich, whose book "Bitcoin Billionaires" came out in May, said Libra would not be a true cryptocurrency because it would involve financial mediators. He said it could, however, serve as an "on ramp" to bitcoin for people unfamiliar with cryptocurrencies.