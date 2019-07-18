Cramer Remix: Don't make this mistake during earnings season

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday stressed the frustrations that pre-market trading can cause during earnings season.

Reacting to the headlines to make investment decisions can mislead investors that are "trigger happy," the "Mad Money" host said. There is more to the underlying company's story.

"Don't buy or sell anything based on earnings until you've listened to the actual conference call," he warned.

Cramer pointed out trucking giant J.B. Hunt, which, after posting weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings, sold off $3 before closing up $5 on Tuesday. Investors that took a risk and bought shares on the weakness made as much as an $8 swing, he said.

"During earnings season, the headlines come so fast and furious that I think a lot of those headlines are written by machines. They're not great at capturing nuance," Cramer said. "If you waited for the conference call, you would've hurt management say they were disappointed about some line items, but generally they told a story of growth, despite rough conditions."

The host also recalled the stock action in railroad company Union Pacific. The company's shares sold off after CSX delivered an abysmal quarter earlier this week, but Union Pacific beat Wall Street's earnings expectations in its Thursday report. The stock rallied 5.9% during the session.

"Nobody's making you swing at these curveballs, sunshine," Cramer said. "Just be patient and keep your bat on your shoulder until you have all the information."

