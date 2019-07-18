Cramer Remix: Don't make this mistake during earnings season

Boeing will take a nearly $5 billion charge in the second quarter to compensate 737 Max customers as the planes remain grounded.Airlinesread more
Earlier, Williams delivered a speech at the annual meeting of the Central Bank Research Association in which he said, "It's better to take preventative measures than to wait...The Fedread more
Stocks in Asia Pacific traded higher on Friday morning, as comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official led to rising expectations the central bank could ease monetary policy...Asia Marketsread more
Trump said the USS Boxer destroyed Iran's drone in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday in a "defensive action."Politicsread more
Microsoft beat on top and bottom lines, and guidance was just ahead of expectations, but the company's Azure growth is slowing down.Technologyread more
"We've seen Netflix stumble before, especially maybe after a price hike, but not quite like this," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
They also voted to absolve themselves, their party and the voters who elected them – like the ones Trump inspired to chant "send her back" at a rally Wednesday in North...Politicsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 18.Market Insiderread more
House Democrats contend the $15 per hour minimum wage bill will lift workers who have not seen the benefits of a strong economy.Politicsread more
The Philadelphia Fed saw its primary gauge measuring the sector jump from 0.3 in June to 21.8, far better than Wall Street estimates of 5 and the highest in a year.Economyread more
"It's better to take preventative measures than to wait for disaster to unfold," Williams told the annual meeting of the Central Bank Research Association.The Fedread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday stressed the frustrations that pre-market trading can cause during earnings season.
Reacting to the headlines to make investment decisions can mislead investors that are "trigger happy," the "Mad Money" host said. There is more to the underlying company's story.
"Don't buy or sell anything based on earnings until you've listened to the actual conference call," he warned.
Cramer pointed out trucking giant J.B. Hunt, which, after posting weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings, sold off $3 before closing up $5 on Tuesday. Investors that took a risk and bought shares on the weakness made as much as an $8 swing, he said.
"During earnings season, the headlines come so fast and furious that I think a lot of those headlines are written by machines. They're not great at capturing nuance," Cramer said. "If you waited for the conference call, you would've hurt management say they were disappointed about some line items, but generally they told a story of growth, despite rough conditions."
The host also recalled the stock action in railroad company Union Pacific. The company's shares sold off after CSX delivered an abysmal quarter earlier this week, but Union Pacific beat Wall Street's earnings expectations in its Thursday report. The stock rallied 5.9% during the session.
"Nobody's making you swing at these curveballs, sunshine," Cramer said. "Just be patient and keep your bat on your shoulder until you have all the information."
Get his full thoughts here
The once-consistent Netflix has "suddenly become erratic" as investors grapple with the company's second-quarter subscriber woes, Cramer said.
The share price tumbled more than 10% during the session and the reaction from portfolio managers influenced moves in the rest of the market as the averages digested earnings, he said. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added a little more than 3 points, snapping a two-day losing streak. The S&P 500 gained 0.36% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.27%.
"We've seen Netflix stumble before, especially maybe after a price hike, but not quite like this. In one fell swoop, Netflix went from easy money to hard money," the host said. "In a single quarter, Wall Street went from sanguine to skeptical."
Read more here
Digital banking is a key strategy to appeal to millennial consumers, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan told CNBC.
He estimates the bank serves 16 million millennial customers, ranging between the ages of 25 and 41, who have about $200 billion worth of deposits, investments and loans with the bank.
"They have, you know, $60-70 billion of checking deposit ... and then Gen Z adds another chunk on top of that," Moynihan said in a one-on-one with Cramer. "As a millennial-only bank, it would be one of the biggest banks in the country."
Get more here
Cramer broke down why IBM's $34 billion price tag to buy Red Hat was worth the cost.
Paying $190 a share for the open-source software, the October deal came at a 63% premium in part. Cramer argued that premium is understandable because IBM was not the only bidder. In late 2018, Red Hat revealed that there were three other bidders without naming names. CNBC previously reported an offer from Alphabet's Google was entertained, and Stifel analyst Brad Reback also said that Google, Amazon and Microsoft engaged in discussions.
"It was a competitive situation, people, so IBM paid what they had to pay to get the job done," thehost said. "But, honestly, that 63% number it's a little misleading, frankly."
Go deeper here
Steel company Nucor CEO John Ferriola told Cramer that the Trump administration and the U.S. Commerce Department has taken a number steps to prevent China from flooding the U.S. market with cheap and low-quality steel. And for that, he's satisfied.
"We're very pleased with the results that are happening as a result of the tariffs" on Chinese imports, he said in an interview.
Catch the full discussion here
In Cramer's lightning round, the "Mad Money" host zips through his thought about callers' stock picks of the day.
Tesla: "Why do I have to buy the stock? I'm going to congratulate [CEO Elon Musk] for making a lot of cars. I think that does the — I mean that's the ticket."
EPR Properties: "They have hit it out of the park. Buy, buy, buy."
Six Flags Entertainment: "Too hard. It's become too hard. I don't like too hard. That's an example of hard money. I like easy money."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon.
