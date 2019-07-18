Trump and Hope Hicks talked to Michael Cohen amid efforts to quash Stormy Daniels sex claim, documents show

The Philadelphia Fed saw its primary gauge measuring the sector jump from 0.3 in June to 21.8, far better than Wall Street estimates of 5 and the highest in a year.Economyread more
Newly unsealed court documents show that days after the October 2016 release of a notorious video showing President Donald Trump boasting about groping women, Trump, his then-campaign aide Hope Hicks, personal lawyer Michael Cohen and top executives at The National Enquirer communicated with each other.
A federal investigator said in the document that "I believe that at least some of these communications concerned the need to prevent Clifford [Stephanie Clifford aka Stormy Daniels] from going public, particularly in the wake of the Access Hollywood story."
The porn star Daniels claims she had sex with Trump in the mid-2000s. Cohen has said he paid her $130,000, at Trump's behest, in October 2016 to avoid Daniels going public with her allegation.
The documents include a description of an Oct. 8, 2016, phone call Cohen received from Hicks, during which "Trump joined the call."
Hicks was interviewed by the FBI about the phone calls with Cohen, the documents indicate.
The filing by federal prosecutors in New York came a day after the judge in Cohen's criminal case ordered their release, saying that the end of a probe into those payments meant they should be made public.
Cohen, 52, is serving a three-year prison sentence from campaign finance violations related to the hush money payments to two women who claim they had sex with Trump, as well as for other financial crimes and lying to Congress.
He admitted arranging payments to Daniels and to Playboy model Karen McDougal ahead of the 2016 presidential election in an effort to avoid their accounts harming Trump's chances of winning election.
Trump has denied the women's allegations.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.