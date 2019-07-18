Skip Navigation
Europe Markets

European stocks seen lower amid earnings, trade uncertainty

Ryan Browne@Ryan_Browne_
Key Points
  • SAP, Novartis, Publicis and Danske Bank are among the major corporates due to post earnings.
  • U.S.-China trade talks are reportedly at an impasse over restrictions on Chinese tech giant Huawei.

European stocks are set to open lower Thursday, as investors digest fresh corporate results and keep an eye on global trade developments.

European Markets: FTSE, GDAXI, FCHI, IBEX

Britain's FTSE 100 was seen 17 points lower at 7,511, Germany's DAX down 87 points at 12,250, and France's CAC off by 27 points at 5,542, according to IG index data.

Investors are staying across the latest earnings season, with a slew of companies reporting their results this week. On Thursday, SAP, Novartis, Publicis and Danske Bank are among the major corporates due to post earnings.

Also in focus is the U.S.-China trade spat. The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that trade negotiations between the world's two largest economies are at an impasse over restrictions on Chinese tech giant Huawei.

Over in Asia, stocks fell after Japan reported a slide in exports in June, down 6.7% from a year earlier. The Nikkei 225 fell over 1%, while MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares excluding Japan traded 0.2% lower.

In terms of data, U.K. retail sales figures for June are set to be released at 4:30 a.m. ET.