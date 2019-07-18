European banking stocks are ready for a rebound, Barclays strategists say

European banks are finally showing signs of recovery and investors should be looking to reduce their bearish positioning in the beleaguered sector, according to Barclays strategists.

In a note published Wednesday, Barclays' European banking and European equity teams projected that the stabilization of euro zone economic data and bond yields may bolster the banks, which have the most positive correlation to these two metrics of all European sectors.

"Euro zone composite PMI (purchasing managers' index) is stabilizing and the key domestic drivers of activity are well oriented," the note stated.

It added that in the meantime, bond yields and inflation expectations are "trying to find a floor," which gives a breather to value stocks, those which trade at a lower price relative to their fundamentals.

On top of this, the Italian government is "showing some fiscal discipline" and the European Central Bank (ECB) has opened the door to new quantitative easing while "seeking to mitigate the drag from negative rates on banks."

European banks suffered a sharp sell-off in the second quarter of 2019, shedding more than 13% over the past three months, and are down 18.64% over the past year.

However, they have begun to rebound slightly in recent weeks, gaining 5% over the past 30 days, and though consensus has the European banking sector at an underweight position, Barclays is maintaining an equal weight.