NY Fed clarifies Williams speech that market took as signal of a rate cut

Boeing will take a nearly $5 billion charge in the second quarter to compensate 737 Max customers as the planes remain grounded.Airlinesread more
Earlier, Williams delivered a speech at the annual meeting of the Central Bank Research Association in which he said, "It's better to take preventative measures than to wait...The Fedread more
Microsoft beat on top and bottom lines, and guidance was just ahead of expectations, but the company's Azure growth is slowing down.Technologyread more
"We've seen Netflix stumble before, especially maybe after a price hike, but not quite like this," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Trump said the USS Boxer destroyed Iran's drone in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday in a "defensive action."Politicsread more
They also voted to absolve themselves, their party and the voters who elected them – like the ones Trump inspired to chant "send her back" at a rally Wednesday in North...Politicsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 18.Market Insiderread more
House Democrats contend the $15 per hour minimum wage bill will lift workers who have not seen the benefits of a strong economy.Politicsread more
The Philadelphia Fed saw its primary gauge measuring the sector jump from 0.3 in June to 21.8, far better than Wall Street estimates of 5 and the highest in a year.Economyread more
"It's better to take preventative measures than to wait for disaster to unfold," Williams told the annual meeting of the Central Bank Research Association.The Fedread more
CrowdStrike reports first earnings report since IPO.Technologyread more
When New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said central bankers need to "act quickly" as economic growth slows, a spokesperson said he was drawing from research, not hinting at what may happen at this month's Federal Open Market Committee meeting.
"This was an academic speech on 20 years of research. It was not about potential policy actions at the upcoming FOMC meeting," a spokesperson for the New York Federal Reserve told CNBC.
Earlier, Williams delivered a speech at the annual meeting of the Central Bank Research Association in which he said, "It's better to take preventative measures than to wait for disaster to unfold."
His comments come as Wall Street expects the U.S. central bank to cut its benchmark interest rate during the July 30-31 meeting.
After Williams' earlier remarks, market expectations for a 50 basis point rate cut leaped to about 59%, according to the CME's Fedwatch tool. Prior to his speech, predictions for a half-point cut had hovered between 20% to 30%.
Later, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Fox Business News that cutting interest rats quickly is a good strategy. Market expectations for a half-point cut surged even higher to about 69%.
But after the New York Fed spokesperson clarified Williams comments, expectations for a 50 basis point cut fell to about 50% around 7 p.m. Eastern time.
The Fed currently pegs the overnight funds rate in a range between 2.25% and 2.5% — above zero, but still well below normal levels that have prevailed during past economic expansions.
— CNBC's Fred Imbert and Patti Domm contributed to this report.