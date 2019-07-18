This $2.7 million home in Mark Cuban's Dallas neighborhood is up for auction with no minimum bid—take a look inside

A home in the same neighborhood where Mark Cuban lives in Dallas, Texas is going to auction on July 20 with no minimum bid required. The home is valued at $2.7 million, according to a representative of Elite Auctions, the company holding the auction.

The home is in the affluent neighborhood of Preston Hollow, where both the "Shark Tank" star and former President George W. Bush own homes.

The sellers of the home being auctioned — retired insurance executive George W. Hallmark philanthropist Sandra Hallmark — hope the home will obtain close to the appraised value, according to the auction house.

Take a look inside.

The 7,990-square-foot, four-bedroom and three-bathroom home has French-inspired design, and the entryway has a custom staircase, crystal chandelier and marble floor, according to the listing.