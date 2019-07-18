Japan urges G-7 to think beyond existing rules in dealing with Libra

A visual representation of digital cryptocurrency coins on display in front of Facebook and Libra logos.

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on Wednesday urged his G-7 counterparts to make a comprehensive assessment of Facebook's Libra digital currency for any fresh challenges that could be overlooked by existing regulations.

The social media company's plan to launch a digital coin has met with criticism from regulators, central bankers and governments who say it must respect anti-money-laundering rules and ensure the security of transactions and user data.

Policymakers also fear widespread adoption of the digital currency by Facebook's 2.38 billion users could upend the

financial system.

"Applying existing regulations alone may not be enough. A comprehensive examination is needed to see if Libra poses new challenges that existing rules do not take into account," Aso told reporters after the first day of a two-day G-7 gathering that ends on Thursday.

"On the other hand, authorities need to respond in a timely fashion so they're not behind the curve."

Finance leaders of the Group of Seven top economies gathering in Chantilly, north of Paris, agreed on the need to highlight their concern on Libra, though there was no consensus on how to regulate it, said a senior Japanese finance ministry official who was present at the talks.