The age of Azure is upon us: Microsoft's biggest business segment is now the one that includes its Azure cloud

Boeing to take $4.9 billion hit in second quarter on 737 Max...

Boeing will take a nearly $5 billion charge in the second quarter to compensate 737 Max customers as the planes remain grounded.

NY Fed clarifies Williams speech that market took as signal of a...

Earlier, Williams delivered a speech at the annual meeting of the Central Bank Research Association in which he said, "It's better to take preventative measures than to wait...

Asia stocks trade higher as hopes rise for more easing from the...

Stocks in Asia Pacific traded higher on Friday morning, as comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official led to rising expectations the central bank could ease monetary policy...

Trump says Navy destroys Iranian drone in 'defensive action'

Trump said the USS Boxer destroyed Iran's drone in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday in a "defensive action."

Microsoft beats on earnings, stock ticks up

Microsoft beat on top and bottom lines, and guidance was just ahead of expectations, but the company's Azure growth is slowing down.

Cramer: Netflix went from 'easy money to hard money' in one fell...

"We've seen Netflix stumble before, especially maybe after a price hike, but not quite like this," Jim Cramer says.

GOP vote on Trump's "go back" comments was an effort to absolve...

They also voted to absolve themselves, their party and the voters who elected them – like the ones Trump inspired to chant "send her back" at a rally Wednesday in North...

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Microsoft, Skechers,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 18.

House passes bill to hike the federal minimum wage to $15 per...

House Democrats contend the $15 per hour minimum wage bill will lift workers who have not seen the benefits of a strong economy.

A booming manufacturing report pokes another hole in the Fed's...

The Philadelphia Fed saw its primary gauge measuring the sector jump from 0.3 in June to 21.8, far better than Wall Street estimates of 5 and the highest in a year.

Fed's Williams: 'Act quickly' to lower rates during 'economic...

"It's better to take preventative measures than to wait for disaster to unfold," Williams told the annual meeting of the Central Bank Research Association.

CrowdStrike jumps after beating expectations in its first...

CrowdStrike reports first earnings report since IPO.

Tech

The age of Azure is upon us: Microsoft's biggest business segment is now the one that includes its Azure cloud

Jordan Novet@jordannovet
Key Points
  • Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud Segment produced more quarterly revenue than the segments containing Office and Windows for the first time in more than three years.
  • Prior that, Microsoft's reporting segments were different.
Satya Nadella speaking at the 2016 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
David A. Grogan | CNBC

The age of Azure is upon us.

For the first time in more than three years, Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud reporting segment, which includes the Azure public cloud that competes with market leader Amazon Web Services, contributed more revenue to Microsoft overall than the other two segments: Productivity and Business Processes, which contains Office, and More Personal Computing, which includes Windows.

To be sure, the Intelligent Cloud segment contains several products other than Azure, including SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, consulting services and support.

Nevertheless, Azure benefits from a secular shift to cloud that has also benefited other companies, including Alibaba, Google, IBM and Oracle.

Azure's growth remains meaningful at 64% on an annualized basis in the fiscal fourth quarter, although it's no longer doubling every year, as it was in 2016. Companies that have bought software from Microsoft for years have been starting to adopt Azure. AT&T announced its plan to move workloads to Azure earlier this week.

Windows revenue from device makers was up 9% on an annualized basis in the quarter, even as people move to update to Windows 10.

Meanwhile, more traditional products in the Intelligent Cloud category are experiencing growth. End of support for SQL Server 2008 and Windows Server 2008 led to growth for server products within Intelligent Cloud, the company said.

Microsoft has used the three current reporting segments since the first quarter of the 2016 fiscal year, or the third quarter of 2015. Before that, Microsoft used two main reporting segments: Commercial, and Devices and Consumer.

WATCH: Microsoft has record fiscal year, says Nadella

Microsoft has record fiscal year, says Nadella
Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.