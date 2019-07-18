Netflix to roll out cheaper mobile-only plan in India

Skip Navigation
Google's been accused of working with China. Here's what they've...

Google's services have been blocked in China for several years, but the company still has businesses there, as the tech giant seeks to sell products to Chinese firms in...

Technologyread more

Netflix just missed hard on the only number that matters

Netflix can sustain its lofty valuation only if global subscriber growth can support increasing content spending and debt.

Technologyread more

House kills Trump impeachment resolution even as Democratic...

The House voted to table a resolution to start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump introduced by Rep. Al Green.

Politicsread more

IMF sees dangers from trade tensions and says the dollar is...

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said that the U.S. dollar was overvalued by 6% to 12%, based on near-term economic fundamentals, while the euro, Japan's yen and...

World Economyread more

Stocks in Asia trade lower on renewed threat to trade

Investors will be watching out for the release of Australian jobs data, set to be at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Asia Marketsread more

Netflix tanks after whiffing on global paid subscribers

The company blamed its Q2 content slate and price increases for the subscriber miss.

Technologyread more

IBM reports better-than-expected earnings, maintains full-year...

IBM's year-over-year revenue has now declined for four quarters in a row. Impact from Red Hat is not yet factored into the company's guidance.

Technologyread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, IBM, eBay...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 17.

Market Insiderread more

Facebook needs to drop Libra and buy Square, Jim Cramer says

"It's clearly doing more harm than good," the "Mad Money" host says. Instead Facebook should buy Square for $70 billion and expand the payments network worldwide.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Silicon Valley has found its presidential candidate in Andrew...

Silicon Valley workers say they gravitate toward Yang, who is running for president as a Democrat, because of his approach to research and understanding of tech's moral...

Technologyread more

Prosecutors drop groping case against Kevin Spacey after accuser...

Prosecutors in Masschusetts have dropped a criminal case against actor Kevin Spacey, who had been accused of groping an 18-year-old man.

Entertainmentread more

Prosecutors say Jeffrey Epstein's suspicious passport used...

"The passport contains numerous ingress and egress stamps, including stamps that reflect use of the passport to enter France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia in...

Politicsread more
Media

Netflix to roll out cheaper mobile-only plan in India

Key Points
  • Netflix said on Wednesday it would roll out a lower-priced mobile-only plan in India, tapping into a price-sensitive market where data consumption on smartphones is surging.
  • The firm said in March that it was testing a 250 rupee ($3.63) monthly subscription for mobile devices in India.
  • "We believe this plan ... will be an effective way to introduce a larger number of people in India to Netflix and to further expand our business in a market where Pay TV ARPU is low," the company said.
A selection of Netflix original content sits displayed in the Netflix app on an Apple iPad tablet device in this arranged photograph in London.
Jason Alden | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Netflix said on Wednesday it would roll out a lower-priced mobile-only plan in India, tapping into a price-sensitive market where data consumption on smartphones is surging.

The video streaming pioneer said in March that it was testing a 250 rupee ($3.63) monthly subscription for mobile devices in India, where data plans are among the cheapest in the world.

"We believe this plan ... will be an effective way to introduce a larger number of people in India to Netflix and to further expand our business in a market where Pay TV ARPU is low," the company said.

Netflix's new plan is aimed at battling cheaper offerings from rivals such as Amazon.com's Prime Video and Hotstar, a video streaming platform owned by Walt Disney's India unit.

Netflix currently offers three monthly plans in India, priced between 500 rupees and 800 rupees.

In contrast, Hotstar, which also offers content from AT&T's HBO and streams live sports, charges 299 rupees per month. Amazon bundles its video and music streaming services with its Prime membership.

Netflix's announcement was part of its quarterly results, in which it reported lower-than-expected subscriber additions.

India figures prominently in Netflix Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings' global expansion plans. The company is investing heavily in creating blockbuster shows such as crime thriller "Sacred Games" and "Delhi Crime" with A-list Bollywood actors.

The second season of "Sacred Games" is set to release in August.

"We've been seeing nice steady increases in engagement with our Indian viewers that we think we can keep building on. Growth in that country is a marathon, so we're in it for the long haul," Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said.