Netflix to roll out cheaper mobile-only plan in India

Google's services have been blocked in China for several years, but the company still has businesses there, as the tech giant seeks to sell products to Chinese firms in...Technologyread more
Netflix can sustain its lofty valuation only if global subscriber growth can support increasing content spending and debt.Technologyread more
The House voted to table a resolution to start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump introduced by Rep. Al Green.Politicsread more
The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said that the U.S. dollar was overvalued by 6% to 12%, based on near-term economic fundamentals, while the euro, Japan's yen and...World Economyread more
Investors will be watching out for the release of Australian jobs data, set to be at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.Asia Marketsread more
The company blamed its Q2 content slate and price increases for the subscriber miss.Technologyread more
IBM's year-over-year revenue has now declined for four quarters in a row. Impact from Red Hat is not yet factored into the company's guidance.Technologyread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 17.Market Insiderread more
"It's clearly doing more harm than good," the "Mad Money" host says. Instead Facebook should buy Square for $70 billion and expand the payments network worldwide.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Silicon Valley workers say they gravitate toward Yang, who is running for president as a Democrat, because of his approach to research and understanding of tech's moral...Technologyread more
Prosecutors in Masschusetts have dropped a criminal case against actor Kevin Spacey, who had been accused of groping an 18-year-old man.Entertainmentread more
Netflix said on Wednesday it would roll out a lower-priced mobile-only plan in India, tapping into a price-sensitive market where data consumption on smartphones is surging.
The video streaming pioneer said in March that it was testing a 250 rupee ($3.63) monthly subscription for mobile devices in India, where data plans are among the cheapest in the world.
"We believe this plan ... will be an effective way to introduce a larger number of people in India to Netflix and to further expand our business in a market where Pay TV ARPU is low," the company said.
Netflix's new plan is aimed at battling cheaper offerings from rivals such as Amazon.com's Prime Video and Hotstar, a video streaming platform owned by Walt Disney's India unit.
Netflix currently offers three monthly plans in India, priced between 500 rupees and 800 rupees.
In contrast, Hotstar, which also offers content from AT&T's HBO and streams live sports, charges 299 rupees per month. Amazon bundles its video and music streaming services with its Prime membership.
Netflix's announcement was part of its quarterly results, in which it reported lower-than-expected subscriber additions.
India figures prominently in Netflix Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings' global expansion plans. The company is investing heavily in creating blockbuster shows such as crime thriller "Sacred Games" and "Delhi Crime" with A-list Bollywood actors.
The second season of "Sacred Games" is set to release in August.
"We've been seeing nice steady increases in engagement with our Indian viewers that we think we can keep building on. Growth in that country is a marathon, so we're in it for the long haul," Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said.