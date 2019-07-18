Raymond James upgrades Apple on 'increased conviction in a 5G iPhone'

Skip Navigation
Netflix just missed hard on the only number that matters

Netflix can sustain its lofty valuation only if global subscriber growth can support increasing content spending and debt.

Morgan Stanley is set to report earnings – here's what the Street...

Under CEO James Gorman, Morgan Stanley has emphasized its wealth management division, a far steadier business than its trading operations.

China will not use its Treasury holdings as a weapon against the...

China has other "weapons" in its trade battle with the United States — and selling off its U.S. Treasury holdings will not be one of them, said Richard McGregor, senior fellow...

Raymond James upgrades Apple to "outperform."

Raymond James upgraded Apple and said its most recent checks show Apple is preparing to bring a 5G iPhone to a wider range of models than previously thought.

House holds AG Barr, Commerce Secretary Ross in contempt over...

Barr and Ross had defied Democrats' subpoenas for information about the Trump administration's efforts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

US Sen. Schumer asks FBI, FTC to probe Russia's FaceApp over...

IBM reports better-than-expected earnings, maintains full-year...

IBM's year-over-year revenue has now declined for four quarters in a row. Impact from Red Hat is not yet factored into the company's guidance.

Iranian forces seize foreign oil tanker, crew: Iran state TV

Iran's state TV says Revolutionary Guard forces have seized a foreign tanker with 12 crew accused of smuggling oil.

N26, the online bank backed by Peter Thiel, is now worth $3.5...

Germany online bank N26 said it raised a huge $170 million in additional funding, valuing the six-year-old fintech start-up at $3.5 billion.

House kills Trump impeachment resolution even as Democratic...

The House voted to table a resolution to start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump introduced by Rep. Al Green.

EU Commission fines Qualcomm for second time over market abuse

Qualcomm, the world's no.1 chipmaker, was fined 242 million euros ($272 million) on Thursday for blocking a rival from the market about a decade ago, its second EU antitrust...

Photo editor FaceApp goes viral again, prompting security...

A photo editing app has introduced a few new wrinkles to the faces of celebrities — and to the ongoing discussion around personal digital security, NBC reports.

Raymond James upgrades Apple on 'increased conviction in a 5G iPhone'

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • "Our more recent checks suggest that Apple plans to bring 5G to a wider range of iPhone models, which is different from their plan when they had intended to use Intel’s modem," Raymond James said.
  • The firm also established a price target of $250.
Apple CEO Tim Cook attends the China Development Forum in Beijing, China March 23, 2019.
Thomas Peter | Reuters

Raymond James on Thursday upgraded Apple shares and said that while its call may be premature it has "increased conviction in the impact of a 5G iPhone product cycle in 2020."

The firm upgraded Apple to "outperform" from "market perform," and established a price target of $250. Raymond James also said that Apple's settlement with Qualcomm was a game changer, as it will allow Apple to move ahead using Qualcomm's modems in the 2020 iPhone.

"Our call may well be early – we expect this year's iPhone cycle to be the weakest in years, and today may not be the right time to buy ahead of that weakness, " Raymond James analyst Chris Caso said in a note.

"But since the near-term market moves are being driven by macro conditions as much as fundamentals, we've decided to upgrade now and let our clients decide the best time to execute on our idea," he said.

Shares of Apple were trading up slightly 0.62% to $204.49 in premarket trading. The company will report its third-quarter earnings after the bell on July 30.

Goldman raises Apple stock price forecast in largely negative note

John Melloy@johnmelloy
Key Points
  • Goldman Sachs raises its price target on Apple.
  • But the investor note focuses on how growth in the tech giant's services business may fall short.
  • Analyst Rod Hall says a services spike earlier in the year was likely due to the launch of a couple games in China.