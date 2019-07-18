Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Microsoft, Skechers, Chewy and more

House Democrats contend the $15 per hour minimum wage bill will lift workers who have not seen the benefits of a strong economy.Politicsread more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:
Microsoft ticked up 1% in after-hours trading after the company's fourth-quarter earnings beat estimates. The technology company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.37 on revenues of $33.72 billion. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.21 on revenues of $32.77 billion, according to Refinitiv. Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud business segment produced $11.39 billion in revenue in the quarter — analysts had been expecting the business segment to generate $11.02 billion, according to FactSet.
Skechers climbed 10% after the shoemaker's second-quarter earnings surpassed Wall Street's expectations. Skechers reported earnings per share of 49 cents on revenues of $1.26 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected earnings per share of 34 cents on revenues of $1.22 billion. The company's COO David Weinberg said Skechers experienced growth in every region, with the most in India, the Middle East, China and Mexico.
Shares of Chewy ticked up about 1% after the pet food and supplies company released its first earnings report since its IPO. Chewy said it made $1.1 billion in sales in its first quarter, recording a net loss of $29.6 million, which is in line with the guidance it set forth in its prospectus for its IPO earlier this year.
Shares of Gannett climbed 9% after the Wall Street Journal reported the USA Today owner is in advanced talks to merge with GateHouse Media.
Crowdstrike rose 8% following the release of its first earnings since its IPO. The cybersecurity company reported a loss per share of 47 cents in line with the 47 cents estimated, and revenues of $96.1 million versus $95.6 million estimated, according to Refinitiv.
ETrade ticked down after the financial services company's second-quarter revenue missed estimates. The company reported revenue earnings of $685 million versus the $751 million estimated by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.