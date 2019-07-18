Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Microsoft, Skechers, Chewy and more

Skip Navigation
House passes bill to hike the federal minimum wage to $15 per...

House Democrats contend the $15 per hour minimum wage bill will lift workers who have not seen the benefits of a strong economy.

Microsoft beats on earnings, stock ticks up

Microsoft beat on top and bottom lines but Azure growth slowed.

Trump says Navy destroys Iranian drone in 'defensive action'

Trump said the USS Boxer destroyed Iran's drone in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday in a "defensive action."

A booming manufacturing report pokes another hole in the Fed's...

The Philadelphia Fed saw its primary gauge measuring the sector jump from 0.3 in June to 21.8, far better than Wall Street estimates of 5 and the highest in a year.

Fed's Williams: 'Act quickly' to lower rates during 'economic...

"It's better to take preventative measures than to wait for disaster to unfold," Williams told the annual meeting of the Central Bank Research Association.

CrowdStrike jumps after beating expectations in its first...

CrowdStrike reports first earnings report since IPO.

The link between Warren's attack on private equity and Toys R Us

Some blamed private equity for the rash of retail bankruptcies over the past few years, including those of Payless ShoeSource, Sports Authority and Toys R Us. Toys R Us, in...

S&P 500 rises on hopes the Fed will take a more aggressive easing...

Stocks rose after comments from a top Fed official led to bets that the central bank will ease monetary policy more aggressively.

Chewy stock rises as loss narrows in line with forecast

Chewy, founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, calls itself the "largest pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States."

Dressbarn to close 53 more stores in August, wind down of...

Ascena Retail Group on Thursday said the winding down of its Dressbarn business is on target amid chatter the business would be forced to file for bankruptcy to break leases....

Now the market thinks the Fed could make an even deeper cut to...

The fact that interest rates are relatively low makes the idea of a so-called insurance rate cut later this month an attractive option for the Fed.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Microsoft, Skechers, Chewy and more

Mallika Mitra@mitra_mallika
A Microsoft store in New York.
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Microsoft ticked up 1% in after-hours trading after the company's fourth-quarter earnings beat estimates. The technology company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.37 on revenues of $33.72 billion. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.21 on revenues of $32.77 billion, according to Refinitiv. Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud business segment produced $11.39 billion in revenue in the quarter — analysts had been expecting the business segment to generate $11.02 billion, according to FactSet.

Skechers climbed 10% after the shoemaker's second-quarter earnings surpassed Wall Street's expectations. Skechers reported earnings per share of 49 cents on revenues of $1.26 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected earnings per share of 34 cents on revenues of $1.22 billion. The company's COO David Weinberg said Skechers experienced growth in every region, with the most in India, the Middle East, China and Mexico.

Shares of Chewy ticked up about 1% after the pet food and supplies company released its first earnings report since its IPO. Chewy said it made $1.1 billion in sales in its first quarter, recording a net loss of $29.6 million, which is in line with the guidance it set forth in its prospectus for its IPO earlier this year.

Shares of Gannett climbed 9% after the Wall Street Journal reported the USA Today owner is in advanced talks to merge with GateHouse Media.

Crowdstrike rose 8% following the release of its first earnings since its IPO. The cybersecurity company reported a loss per share of 47 cents in line with the 47 cents estimated, and revenues of $96.1 million versus $95.6 million estimated, according to Refinitiv.

ETrade ticked down after the financial services company's second-quarter revenue missed estimates. The company reported revenue earnings of $685 million versus the $751 million estimated by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Key Points
  • The Fed is expected to cut interest rates at the end of the month even though some U.S. economic reports look better than expected and the U.S. consumer is showing signs of strength.
  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell has stressed that the Fed is watching the impact of trade wars, the weakening global economy and low inflation, when it considers policy move.
  • New York Fed President John Williams spurred speculation the Fed would cut rates by a deeper-than-expected half percentage point in July, after he said Thursday that with "only so much stimulus at your disposal, it pays to act quickly to lower rates at the first sign of economic distress." 