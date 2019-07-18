Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Morgan Stanley, UnitedHealth, Apple, Netflix & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Morgan Stanley – The investment bank reported quarterly profit of $1.23 per share, 9 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat analysts' forecasts. CEO James Gorman said the quarter was solid across all of the company's businesses.

UnitedHealth – The health insurer reported adjusted quarterly profit of $3.60 per share, 15 cents a share above estimates. Revenue topped forecasts as well, helped by growth in health plan membership. The company also raised its full-year forecast.

Philip Morris International – The tobacco producer earned an adjusted $1.46 per share for its latest quarter, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.32 a share. Revenue also beat forecasts and the company raised its full-year forecast.

SunTrust Banks – SunTrust topped Wall Street estimates by 3 cents a share, with quarterly profit of $1.48 per share. Revenue also came in above forecasts. SunTrust's profit fell from a year ago on higher non-interest expenses and a larger provision for credit losses. SunTrust is in the process of merging with BB&T, which also reported this morning and also beat estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Honeywell – The industrial conglomerate beat estimates by 2 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $2.10 per share. Revenue was below Wall Street forecasts. Honeywell's bottom line was helped by higher demand for aircraft parts, and the company raised its full-year earnings forecast based on organic sales growth trends.

Netflix – Netflix reported quarterly profit of 60 cents per share, 4 cents a share above estimates. Revenue beat forecasts as well. Netflix lost U.S. video streaming customers for the first time in eight years, however, and also missed targets for overseas subscriber additions.

IBM – IBM beat estimates by 10 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $3.17 per share. Revenue was in line with forecasts. IBM's bottom line was boosted by growth in its cloud business, but its revenue declined for the fourth straight quarter.

Apple – Apple was upgraded to "outperform" from "market perform" at Raymond James, which pointed to confidence in the upcoming 5G iPhone cycle.

Ebay – Ebay reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 68 cents per share, 6 cents a share above estimates. Revenue came in just above Wall Street forecasts. The online marketplace also raised its profit outlook.

SAP – SAP reported a 21% decline in second-quarter operating profit, with the business software company also saying investors should not expect a major improvement in profit margins before next year.

Taiwan Semiconductor – The company said it expects a stronger second half of the year as 5G telecom-related demand increases. That follows a decline in second quarter profit for the contract chip maker.

Novartis – Novartis raised its full year outlook for sales and profits, following a 20% rise in second quarter core operating income for the Swiss drugmaker.

Kinder Morgan – Kinder Morgan reported earnings of 22 cents per share for the second quarter, 2 cents a share below forecast. The energy pipeline operator's revenue also came in below Wall Street forecasts.

Wayfair – Wayfair announced that Chief Operating Officer James Savarese and Chief Technical Officer John Mulike will retire from the online furniture retailer.

Advanced Micro Devices – AMD was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at Mizuho Securities in a valuation call, with the firm noting an 80% year-to-date runup in the chip maker's shares.