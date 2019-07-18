'Terminator: Dark Fate' to be rated R, bring back Eddie Furlong as John Connor

Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger will be joined by another familiar face in the upcoming film "Terminator: Dark Fate" — Eddie Furlong, who played John Connor in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day."

The film, which director Tim Miller ( "Deadpool") said would be rated R during a San Diego Comic-Con panel Thursday, deals with the consequences of destroying Cyberdyne at the end of "Terminator 2."

"My one caveat: If I was gonna do it, I wanted Arnold involved," James Cameron, who wrote and directed the first two films in the franchise, said while streaming live from the set of his upcoming "Avatar" sequels. "We came up with all kinds of crazy stuff you've never seen before."

"Dark Fate" will ignore the plot of the sequels "Terminator 3," "Terminator: Salvation" and "Terminator: Genisys," in an attempt to reboot the franchise. The sequels were poorly received by critics and fans and were unsuccessful at the box office.