Trump says he's looking into a Pentagon cloud contract for Amazon or Microsoft because 'we're getting tremendous complaints'

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he's seriously considering looking at a Pentagon contract that's said to be worth up to $10 billion for Microsoft or Amazon.
"I never had something where more people are complaining," Trump said, adding that he's going to take a close look at it.
"We're getting tremendous complaints from other companies," Trump said in a press pool at the White House during a meeting with the prime minister of The Netherlands. "Some of the greatest companies in the world are complaining about it." He named Microsoft, Oracle and IBM.
Since April, Microsoft and Amazon have been the only remaining competitors for the contract after IBM and Oracle were ruled out by the Defense Department. The contract, known as JEDI, is viewed as a marquee deal for the company that ultimately wins it, particularly as Microsoft and Amazon are aggressively pursuing government work for their expanding cloud units.
While Trump didn't cite Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos by name on Thursday, the billionaire executive has been a constant source of frustration for the president. Bezos owns the Washington Post, which Trump regularly criticizes for its coverage of his administration. Trump also has gone after Amazon repeatedly for, as he claims, not paying its fair share of taxes and ripping of the U.S. Post Office.
The Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, contract was originally supposed to be awarded in September 2018. The cloud-computing deal could be announced as early as next month, the Pentagon told CNBC.
The Pentagon did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment regarding Trump's statements.
Amazon Web Services and Microsoft are the only companies that meet the minimum requirements for the contract, Defense Department spokesperson Elissa Smith told CNBC in April. Business from the CIA in the U.S. has been a big boon for AWS.
Last week, Oracle lost a court challenge in which it argued that the contract was tainted by conflicts of interest.