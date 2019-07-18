UK retail sales jump in June in much-needed lift for economy

Promotional signs display the price of merchandise as shoppers browse goods inside an Asda supermarket, operated by Wal-Mart Stores in London.

British retail sales rebounded unexpectedly in June, according to official data that may raise hope the economy will sidestep a downturn in the second quarter.

Monthly retail sales volumes jumped 1.0%, the Office for National Statistics said, well above all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists that had pointed to a 0.3% drop.

Compared with June 2018, sales were up by 3.8%, again stronger than all forecasts.

Many economists think Britain's economy is in danger of shrinking in the second quarter, a hangover from the stockpiling boom that took place ahead of the original Brexit deadline in March.

But the unexpected strength of retail sales in June could help to reduce that risk. Still, retail sales over the three months to the end of June grew by just 0.7%, the weakest reading since the three months to February.

"Retail as a whole saw a return to growth in the month of June, mainly due to growth in non-food stores with increased sales in second-hand goods, including charity shops and antiques," ONS statistician Rhian Murphy said.