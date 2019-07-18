US Treasury yields tick lower amid renewed trade fears

Andrew Gillan of Janus Henderson Investors says he likes markets in the Philippines and Indonesia, and explains why it's difficult to invest in Vietnam despite its...Investingread more
China has other "weapons" in its trade battle with the United States — and selling off its U.S. Treasury holdings will not be one of them, said Richard McGregor, senior fellow...China Economyread more
Deutsche Bank Wealth Management's global chief investment officer predicted the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates twice in the next 12 months, but chances of a four-time...US Economyread more
Google's services have been blocked in China for several years, but the company still has businesses there, as the tech giant seeks to sell products to Chinese firms in...Technologyread more
Netflix can sustain its lofty valuation only if global subscriber growth can support increasing content spending and debt.Technologyread more
Germany online bank N26 said it raised a huge $170 million in additional funding, valuing the six-year-old fintech start-up at $3.5 billion.Technologyread more
Stocks in Asia traded lower on Thursday afternoon. Australia's jobs data showed the net number of jobs created was far below expectations.Asia Marketsread more
The House voted to table a resolution to start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump introduced by Rep. Al Green.Politicsread more
A photo editing app has introduced a few new wrinkles to the faces of celebrities — and to the ongoing discussion around personal digital security, NBC reports.Technologyread more
Property price gains across the wider U.K. have been slowing since 2016, according to the U.K.'s Office for National Statistics.Real Estateread more
The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said that the U.S. dollar was overvalued by 6% to 12%, based on near-term economic fundamentals, while the euro, Japan's yen and...World Economyread more
U.S. government debt prices were higher on Thursday morning, amid fresh concerns over trade talks between the U.S. and China.
At around 02:10 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.0381%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.5546%.
The Wall Street Journal reported that trade negotiations with China are at an impasse. This is reportedly due to differences over restrictions on Huawei. On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said there's still a long way to go before a deal with China can be reached.
Apart from developments on the trade front, investors are likely to monitor new data. Initial job claims and Philly Fed manufacturing are due at 08:30 a.m. ET.
Elsewhere, New York Fed President John Williams will speak at 02:15 p.m. ET.
Meanwhile, the Treasury is due to sell $40 billion in 4-week bills; $35 billion in 8-week bills and $16 billion in 30-year bonds.