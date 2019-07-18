US Treasury yields tick lower amid renewed trade fears

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Thursday morning, amid fresh concerns over trade talks between the U.S. and China.

At around 02:10 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.0381%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.5546%.

The Wall Street Journal reported that trade negotiations with China are at an impasse. This is reportedly due to differences over restrictions on Huawei. On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said there's still a long way to go before a deal with China can be reached.